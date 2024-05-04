Cheers to the weekend, especially this weekend, because Cinco de Mayo is on Sunday, and you know what that means. It’s fiesta time!

Deco’s checking out a few SoFlo spots that are mex-ing it up.

Strike up the band, because once the Cinco de Mayo party starts at Chela’s in Miami Lakes…

Vanessa Martinez: “This is the biggest Cinco de Mayo party in South Florida by far. We attract thousands every year. We’re super excited. This year, Cinco de Mayo lands on Sunday. We’re celebrating starting off Saturday. It’s gonna be a two-day, huge event.”

Double days mean twice the fun!

Vanessa Martinez: “We go all out. It’s a huge outdoor festival complete with a DJ truck, which basically is like a food truck converted into a DJ booth. We’ve got outdoor pop-up bars, outdoor food stands, mariachis performing all night. And, if you’re looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this weekend, this is definitely the place to be.”

When life gives you limes, make margaritas! And raise a glass at El Taquito.

Claudia Ortiz: “El Taquito Mayamesco is a Cuban-Mexican restaurant here in Calle Ocho. We are known for mixing Cuban and Mexican flavors together in our food.”

This SoFlo spot is mixing it up for Cinco de Mayo with fun dishes like homemade chips and guac, topped with fried pork belly, tostones with guac and shrimp, as well as classics like Mexican street corn and tacos al pastor.

And wash it all down…

Claudia Ortiz: “For our Cinco de Mayo special, we’re having a two for five on our Modelo and Corona draft beer.”

I’ll drink to that!

The city of Plantation isn’t skipping out on the fiesta this year, because Tacocraft is throwing the ultimate block party.

Denise Kasprik-Wise: “Plantation is our newest location, and we wanted to bring the party a little further west. People can expect an all-day and night party. We’re gonna have margarita tents, taco tents, live music all day long. Bring the family, it’ll be a fun time for everyone.”

The party’s not just outside, because Tacocraft is serving up more than a good time.

Denise Kasprik-Wise: “People are gonna be chowing down on our homemade tres leches bread pudding. We also have our short rib birria taco, which is delicious. My personal favorite is our flight of guacamole.”

You basically can’t go wrong as long as you bring your appetite.

Denise Kasprik-Wise: “We hope to bring the spirit of Tacocraft out west to beautiful Plantation and give everyone a little piece of what Tacocraft is all about.”

