Everyone who knows Celia Cruz knows her voice could light up a room and start a party. Now, one South Florida theater is bringing that fire to the stage and they’re doing it big time. Spoiler alert: There’s dancing and a whole lot of “azucar.” Deco’s Shireen Sandoval’s has more.

The Aventura Arts and Cultural Center is hosting “Celia Cruz 100: Icons,” a tribute to Latin music, packed with a powerhouse line-up and local talent.

Based in Brooklyn and Miami, artist Migguel Anggelo is leading the show, with Cruz’s spirit center stage.

Migguel Anggelo: “When I was growing up, when I was a child, people that I admired, thanks to them, I became a performer and in this case, it’s Celia Cruz, for me Celia Cruz was amazing, and then I said, ‘Oh! I want to do a tribute to her!’ And coincidentally this year, if she were alive she would be 100.”

It’s a storytelling experience through sound, dance, drag and a whole lot of color. And the cast? Stacked.

Robmariel Olea: “We are so proud, because when you see Celia’s performing, singing, you can see the energy of the Latin people. It’s an honor for me to sing a song from this icon, it’s like a blessing for me.”

From feathers to fanfare — their performance transports you right into Celia’s world.

Migguel Anggelo: “Watching a woman, a black woman in the salsa world, that was basically led by male — watching a woman for me was like, that is power. The audience is standing from their seats here in this wonderful theater in Aventura Arts Center. They’re gonna laugh, they’re gonna dance, they’re gonna sing because the music of Celia Cruz is really so epic.”

Celia may be gone — but this show proves her voice is still turning up the volume on generations.

Migguel Anggelo: “The audience is gonna walk out with happiness. They’re gonna be so full of joy.”

“Celia Cruz 100: Icons” is one night only, happening Oct. 18th.

FOR MORE INFO:

Celia Cruz 100: Migguel Anggelo’s Icons.

Aventura Arts and Cultural Center

3385 NE 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180

Sat, Oct 18, 2025 – 8:00 PM

Event Website





