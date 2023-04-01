When it comes to music, Miami locals and young artists FatCat and Tyler Watts know how to keep you entertained. The young superstars decided to combine their talents for their new song, “Hold You Down,” that just dropped Friday, on FatCat’s 14th birthday.

Tyler Watts and FatCat’s new song, “Hold You Down,” will definitely lift you up.

Tyler Watts (singing): “You know I’m here to stay. Let me take you out to eat, girl. I know you love some shrimp.”

Tyler Watts: “The song is basically about me and FatCat having girls, and we’re trying to show them that we’re the right men for them.”

And if the song sounds familiar, maybe this throwback will jog your memory.

Bow Wow (rapping): “I’ve been watching you for a minute. Come through here so sweet scented.”

FatCat: “The song is a remake from 2005 by Bow Wow and Omarion.”

Tyler Watts: “We basically just remixed it and made it more relatable to our generation and our vibe.”

The duo even wrote their own lyrics to make the track come to life.

Tyler Watts: “My favorite part about making the song is basically the people I worked with. FatCat, he’s a dope rapper, and also, another thing that I really liked is the fact that I wrote and came up with the melody for my part.”

FatCat: “When we were in the studio, actually creating the song, like, hearing it for the first time, it was amazing. Like, the first actually listening to it, like, ‘Wow, this song is hard.'”

FatCat and Tyler Watts (rapping): “I’ll cop a new Gucci bag, in the club having fun throwing cash.”

On top of writing and creating the new song, the two manage to get great grades in school.

Tyler Watts: “It’s pretty cool to be a young star and still be in school, but it’s also not easy. You still have to maintain school, have good grades.”

FatCat: “You have to be on top of stuff, you can’t have no time to slack around. You have to have time for your raps, have time for your school; you have to stay on top of both of them equally.”

Sure, they might just be 14, but they do have some solid advice they want to pass on with their song.

FatCat: “If you have a girl/boy that you like, just go for them, with no holding back. Just go for them.”

Tyler Watts: “Tell them how you feel about them and make sure to let them know that you’re gonna hold them down.”

“Hold You Down” is now available on all music platforms.

