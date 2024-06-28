Deco’s been following the music career of Tyler Watts since he was 14 years old. Now he’s a seasoned music veteran at just 17! Being buds, we checked in with Tyler at Miami’s Black Shadow Studios.

Tyler Watts (singing): “Can’t get you outta my head, outta my brain, chasin’ that love that I know, has been dead.”

Seventeen-year-old Tyler Watts may be young, but he is no stranger to hard work.

Tyler Watts: “I’ve been in the studio working on my music, doing shows, you know, grinding, putting in the work.”

Like any teen artist, he’s constantly evolving.

Tyler Watts: “I feel like my sound is definitely developing, like, especially with these last few singles that I put out.”

Tyler Watts (singing): “See, I wanna know if being alone hurts you the way it hurts me, too.”

The magic happens in the studio. The instrumental track is ready to go, the record button is pushed, and Tyler goes to work.

Tyler Watts: “Once we get in the studio, there’s just a whole creative process going on of how we want to lay the track down, and,you know, just vibin’ with the song for a minute, and then going in there and just killing it, how I always do.”

What you hear from Tyler is exactly the music he wants you to hear. The young man is a self-admitted perfectionist, which sometimes makes him a little crazy.

Tyler Watts: “It does drive me nuts, because the way that my mind works, I want everything to be perfect, so if there’s one little thing that I feel like is not right, I’m gonna go in there and do it again.”

Tyler’s career got a major bump last year, when he got the chance to sing for R&B singer Jacquees.

Tyler Watts: “He told me to sing for him, on the spot. He was basically saying, ‘That was really good. How old are you?’ I told him I was 16. He was like, ‘Man, what?’ He was like, ‘That’s insane, like, your vocals are incredible.'”

Tyler’s now recording for Jacquees’ label, FYB Records. He sent us a short message about his proté​gé.

Jacquees: “Shout out to the kid Tyler Watts. Man, the 17-year old R&B new sensation, you know what I’m sayin’? He outta Miami. I’m super proud of Tyler.”

We’re proud of Tyler, too, and we know that no matter how big he gets, he’ll never forget his roots.

Tyler Watts: “I feel like I’m definitely representing Miami, because, you know, just the way that I dress, the way that I talk, like, it definitely says Miami. Just by looking at me, I feel like you can tell that I’m from Miami.”

