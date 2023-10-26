You don’t have to be in New York to party like it’s 1989.

Swifties (singing): Welcome to New York. It’s been waiting for you. Welcome to New York, Welcome to New York.”

Le Petite Fete, the company that throws those epic Taylor Swift dance parties, is back in SoFlo Thursday night.

They’re celebrating the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” at Gramps in Wynwood.

Caitie Phillips: “It’s Thursday. We will start ‘1989’ at midnight, so it is gonna be a later party. But I figured it’s Miami; people are used to being up ’til like 6 a.m.”

Courtney Gibson: “Nothing is more fun than singing your favorite songs with a bunch of strangers and everyone knowing the words.”

“1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is Tay-Tay’s fourth re-recording. It drops at midnight on Friday.

The event at Gramps is for Swifties 21 and over. The party kicks off at 9 p.m. and will include a costume contest and a lip sync battle. Tickets are $20 and available online.

