Doing stand-up comedy can be terrifying, but one local Brave soul isn’t scared. Brittany Brave is doing a full hour at the Improv at Dania Pointe, and her talent to juggle different balls – we mean roles – may surprise you.

Brittany Brave (on stage): “I do a lot of work for women. I protest, I raise money. I love seeing women win. I saw a grown man fall off a skateboard the other day. It was amazing!”

SoFlo comic Brittany Brave is on a roll.

Brittany Brave: “I haven’t slept in two months. I am headlining the Dania Improv.”

Brittany Brave (on stage): “You could be their mother? That’s a hot category on Pornhub.”

Her debut hour, called “Muchacha,” is a no-holds-barred type of show.

Brittany Brave: “As long as I’ve gone through it, and it’s coming from a good place, and I’m trying to shed light on something through humor, then I feel comfortable talking about literally anything on stage.”

Brittany’s inspo comes from living life to the fullest.

Brittany Brave: “The process is usually alcohol, trauma, tears, isolation, burning bridges in your life on purpose. No, I’m kidding, I’m kidding — a little bit. This show is different than the other shows. People put comedy everywhere for better or worse. Because it’s my night, and it’s my show, and I’m really going to make it worthwhile, especially for the people in Kendall that are probably going to drive over an hour to Dania Beach. I’ll make it worthwhile for you, Mom and Dad.”

Brittany Brave (documentary clip): “I say it’s easier to say sorry than to ask for permission.”

She’s also making a brave documentary.

Brittany Brave: “About a year ago I had this idea to make something to capture the growth of Miami comedy. The documentary is mostly following my life and the lives of the comics around me as we try to lift this scene up. We’re not L.A., we’re not New York. Everyone likes to compare us to these two meccas, and we’re not even trying to be them. At all. Miami is its own thing.”

Brittany Brave (on HITS 97.3): “Nice to meet you. And where are you calling from?”

And you might be familiar with her radio voice.

Brittany Brave: “It’s very ASMR, that’s what it is. It’s a phone sex hotline. I’m trying to get the ratings up. I started guest hosting on a lot of the radio stations. And through getting that experience, I found this passion for radio and this way to connect with people that’s a little less harsh than stand-up.”

For Brit, city life is a must.

Brittany Brave: “The quickest way to learn a city is to go to an open mic or go to a comedy show or listen to a radio station and see what people talk about and what matters to them. And what’s funny to them? Like Deco Drive exactly. Like HITS 97.3. Like Brittany Brave, headlining Dania Improv on June 14th.”

Brittany on stage: “She looks me and my 72 mother in the face and she goes I love your daughter so much I want to be scissor sisters with her.”

For more info on how to get tickets see Brittany Brave at the improv on June 14th.

FOR MORE INFO:

Brittany Brave

Dania Improv, June 14, 8 p.m.

177 N Pointe Drive, Suite J105

Dania Beach, FL 33004

daniaimprov.com





