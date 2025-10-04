October isn’t just about Halloween and fall vibes. It’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Deco’s checking out a few SoFlo spots that are painting the town pink and raising money for charity.

Ariana Grande as Glinda in “Wicked”: “Pink goes good with green.”

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in “Wicked”: “It goes well with green.”

Ariana Grande as Glinda in “Wicked”: “It so does.”

You know what else goes well with pink? Toasting to a good cause!

Coyo Taco in Coral Gables is raising a glass to Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a brand new drink.

Christian Rubio: “Our drink is called ‘La Rosita,’ and we created it with UNA Vodka. It’s a vodka created by women.”

“La rosita” means little rose.

That’s fitting because…

Christian Rubio: “It’s a vodka infused with rose petals.”

This frozen cocktail also has strawberry, lemon juice and simple syrup all blended together.

“La Rosita” goes great with any of Coyo’s tacos. But the best part comes from knowing you’re giving back, while you drink it down.

Christian Rubio: “For every bottle we use to make this drink, UNA Vodka is donating $2 to ‘F Cancer Foundation.'”

Sip, sip, hooray!

Phuc Yea in Miami is mixing up something special.

Cesar Zapata: “We want you to have fun. We want you to eat delicious food, drink amazing cocktails, and just have fun.”

The restaurant Mi Chini Bar has some new additions benefitting UM cancer research.

I’ll drink to that!

Ivan Miadziolko: “The Mezcal Cosmo is gonna be one of our signature cocktails here at Mi Chini. It’s got a little bit of Campari and some sal de gusano, so it’s gonna be like a savory kind of Cosmo. Very tart, but very flavorful.”

There’s also a mocktail paying tribute chef Cesar’s sister, who’s a breast cancer survivor.

Ivan Miadziolko: “We use a non-alcoholic spirit, agave based spirit called Almave, so that’s gonna be the base for our passion fruit margarita. And it’s gonna be topped off with a little bit of ginger beer, just for that extra bite.”

A smoothie a day keeps the bad vibes away at Carrot Express in Coconut Grove.

Alberto Bassal: “Carrot Express has been in Miami, and now in New York as well, for the last 20 years in Miami. We have about 30 locations and we specialize in healthy food.”

Healthy food also includes sweet treats, like the new strawberry sunrise smoothie.

Alberto Bassal:”It has yogurt, overnight oats and strawberry, of course. It’s very vibrant. It’s very filling and it’s gonna help you power through the rest of day.”

It’s also gonna make you feel good in more ways than one, because…

Alberto Bassal: “We are donating 25% of the proceeds of the sale of that new smoothie to Susan G. Komen.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Coyo Taco

126 Giralda Ave

Coral Gables, FL 33134



Phuc Yeah

7100 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33138



Carrot Express

2982 Grand Ave

Coconut Grove, FL 33133



Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.