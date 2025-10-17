Instead of searching “Florida man” or your birthday on the internet, look up Florida’s rising star – Vella. That’s with a “V” — for verified, because she’s certainly social media verified and Vella’s proof the Sunshine State can produce some talent. Deco’s got the inside scoop on her new album — and how she’s riding the waves to stardom.

Vella is not wasting a beat with her new song and album called, “All My Love.”

Vella: “It’s such an awful feeling realizing that, like, someone’s not truly caring about you like you’re caring about them in a way. It’s really heartbreaking but at the same time you got to step your foot, like, you got to put your foot down. And that’s what ‘All My Love’ is about.”

[Music video intro]

Vella: “I love how it starts, like, because it gives, like, just, like, a pouring out, like, your feelings out, slamming that door, it’s the best. I remember we had to do, we had to take a couple of takes on that ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, I got to showcase my anger.'”

The 10-track drop is an outpouring of herself.

Vella: “I always say this album is like a diary of mine. Like you don’t want people seeing your diary but at the same time, like, showcasing, also people can relate to what you’re feeling. So that you’re not alone.”

Channeling the late Amy Winehouse got her start to fame.

Vella: “I got signed in L.A. and, because of TikTok, they saw a video, which, I remember it was a song cover that I did of ‘Me & Mr Jones’ by Amy Winehouse. I just let all my emotions out. That’s part of the ways that I express that, is through my rasp. Like you hear everything through that. And, like, all the imperfections. Which I’m very grateful that I have that part of my voice. It’s my favorite part of me is my raspiness of my voice.”

Wherever she’s at, east coast is home.

Vella: “Oh, I would love to write a song about Florida for sure. ‘Cause I mean, one of my happy places is the beach. I just want to make sure that my music just gives you all the unfiltered, rawness and just all the imperfections in my voice, all the vocal cracks, just everything, just truly Vella and truly unfiltered.”

