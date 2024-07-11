Ripe mangoes are a treat to eat. They’re juicy, sweet and oh so tasty. Local singer-songwriter Angela Hunte has a “Mango” she would like you to try. It’s her latest album, and trust us, this “Mango” is ripe and ready to go.

Angela Hunte (rapping): “Jam on ma bomba, right on the corner. Jam on ma bomba, right on the corner.”

Angela Hunte’s newest release, “Mango,” dropped Tuesday, and her work speaks for itself.

Alicia Keys (singing): “In New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of. There’s nothing you can’t do, now you’re in New York.”

Angela earned her place in music history when Jay-Z and Alicia Keys recorded her anthem “Empire State of Mind.”

We caught up with her at the Bahia Mar in Fort Lauderdale to get a taste of “Mango.”

Angela Hunte: “It’s been a year-long journey with this album. Yeah, it’s probably been the longest album I’ve ever – set of music, pretty much in my career, that I’ve ever had to make, and it was worth the wait.”

“Mango” brings the real Angela Hunte to the world.

Angela Hunte: “This is it. This is what I’ve been waiting to make.”

The album combines all of her talents and musical dreams.

Angela Hunte: “This is showing off me as a writer. This is showing off me as an artist, as a vocalist, a person who loves vocal producing, as a person, an artist who loves being genre-less.”

Not being able to be pinned down style-wise is crucial to Angela.

Angela Hunte: “We have a little bit of everything that’s on there, and it’s a testament to what I want to be as an artist.”

Angela Hunte (singing): “That cry, on that night. Oh, that cry will never come again.”

As a songwriter, it’s her job to provide material to artists looking for hits. This time around, she was the artist.

Angela Hunte: “I had other songs that I had written for other artists. I kinda kept ’em.”

That’s not selfish. That’s called being smart.

Angela Hunte: “It’s something that I don’t generally do. If I write something for someone, it’s for someone, but there were so many things I was writing for other people that was me. I was like, ‘This is me.'”

Angela thinks the sounds coming out of Miami are top shelf.

Angela Hunte: “Happy to be down here and in the scene, because live music in Miami itself is getting to be really good.”

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.