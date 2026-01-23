South Florida is full of talent, like one Miami-born and raised artist who caught our eyes — and ears! Bella Pardo, a New World School of the Arts graduate, is diving into her darker side on a new EP called “in love with disaster.”

Bella Pardo does not sugarcoat her feelings or lyrics.

Alex: “How would you describe yourself as an artist?”

Bella Pardo: “In terms of my sound, I would say very dark.”

Alex: “I agree.”

Bella Pardo: “Yeah, I would say kind of dark, kind of somber, kind of sad. But I like playing around with those elements and bringing that to my artistry and connecting with other people about the things they go through. The art is sometimes hard and sad and weird.”

Instead, the rising SoFlo singer-songwriter is pouring her heart out on a new EP, “in love with disaster.”

Bella Pardo: “My EP is really about post-breakup era. What happens after that, how you reevaluate and find those parts of yourself that might’ve been lost in that relationship.”

Bella Pardo (singing): “‘I’m starting to look like you somehow, somehow I’m turning into you, used to be delicate, now I don’t give a [expletive].'”

Alex: “Woah!”

Bella Pardo: “‘Delicate’ is about feeling not able to be your full expression of yourself with another person in a relationship.”

Alex: “This was based on a real event?”

Bella Pardo: “Yeah. Absolutely. I was in a long-term relationship and, of course, that can take a lot out of you if it’s not the best experience. For me, it is very cathartic and it’s freeing.”

Like on the track, “Voodoo.”

Alex: “Now, are we gonna voodoo doll your ex? Explain the title.”

Bella Pardo: “No, it’s actually about this unrequited, kind of push-pull feeling.”

“In love with disaster” is available wherever you listen to music.

