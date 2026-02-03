The stars are lining up for Masha Kova. She’s dropping some new music, but she’s not stopping there. Legendary musician Teddy Riley is helping the young artist find her path, and according to New Music Forecast — it’s a head bop.

Consider this your musical horoscope. Up-and-coming star Masha Kova is channeling her Zodiac sign with her newest song, “Aquarius.”

Masha Kova: “It’s just a nice pop, catchy melody that either you’re Aquarius or not, I feel like anyone can relate to, or if they know somebody that’s an Aquarius. I just want people to see themselves in my song.”

For the 305-born, being this air sign means…

Masha Kova: “I think we are so independent and we’re independent yet romantic too, which my song touches on those topics. And we know our identity and we’re just confident.”

Yes! Confident is exactly what iconic music producer Teddy Riley thought about the young artist.

Teddy Riley: “I always love artists that could always – they always say, ‘I can do this. I can do this,’ and Masha’s been that person and she did it.”

Riley has discovered and worked with some great talents like Michael Jackson and Boyz II Men. But working with Masha hits different.

Teddy Riley: “We went from her, you know, learning the full fundamentals, now she knows what she wants to do, how to do it vocally and how to do it as becoming that new star. This is something different and that’s why I said this is my Russian angel.”

She gives credit to Teddy for her new sound, “Bye Bye Bye,” due out this February.

Masha Kova: “I’m so excited. This is insane, it’s surreal to have a song with Teddy Riley out. I could not be more blessed and grateful to have such an icon as part of my journey. He opened a whole new genre for me. He took me sonically into a new direction, which feels the most authentic to me yet.”

“Aquarius” is now streaming on all music platforms. If you love Masha Kova, check her out on Instagram.

