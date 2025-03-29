MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring is in the air, and there’s no better time to celebrate our beautiful big floating rock. Everyone say “thank you, Mother Nature.”

April isn’t just about Earth Day, it’s actually Earth month! Deco’s taking a bite out of a SoFlo tasting party that’s all about paying tribute to some of the delicious food that’s grown right here in our own backyard.

Shell, yeah! Slow Food Miami’s annual Snail of Approval Tasting Party is back.

Michele Benesch: “Slow Food Miami is very proud that this is the 14th year for this event. It’s a way we celebrate those chefs and artisans and get to honor them for everything they do.”

And ready to dig into the best of SoFlo cuisine.

Michele Benesch: “The Snail of Approval Freshest Night Out is a tasting event where we have individual participants, have tasting stations, and you get to taste the items that they serve at their restaurants.”

Don’t get it twisted. At this foodie event, the “snail” in question is all about sustainability.

Michele Benesch: “Recipients of the Snail of Approval are those that source local and have sustainable methods.”

One of this year’s honorees is Paya in Miami Beach.

Mohamed Alkassar: “It’s about the food. We start with the ingredients, and that’s how our concepts work outward from there, so to be recognized for what we put so much effort into is incredible.”

Paya’s menu is inspired by the islands. That means lots of boldness and fresh flavors, like the daily catch.

Mohamed Alkassar: “We just received 100 pounds of tile fish, more or less 15 minutes ago, so that’s the daily catch today. It’s a grilled fish sitting on a bed of rice, farm vegetables, carrots from the Rancho, which is our farm, and a coconut curry.”

Another fishy favorite is the coconut wahoo ceviche with avocado peppers and island chips.

And, when it comes to savory…

Mohamed Alkassar: “It’s a truffle brie grilled cheese with Sullivan Street sourdough, and it’s sitting on a mango jam, made from mangos from our farm.”

Now that’s farm fresh and sustainable!

But can you taste the difference?

Kyla Benesch: “It was truly amazing. You could taste how fresh and organic everything is, and it’s just all the flavors in your mouth just combined, and it’s just an amazing meal to eat.”

FOR MORE INFO

Freshest Night Out: 14th Annual Slow Food Miami Snail of Approval Tasting Party

April 3, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Eden Roc Miami Beach

4525 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach 33140

slowfoodmiami.org/event-details/snail-of-approval-tasting-party

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.