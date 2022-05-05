From M-I-A to Fort Lauderdale, there is no shortage of places to go this Cinco De Mayo, and South Florida knows how to party.

There’s something for everybody this Cinco, whether you want to party the night away or enjoy something more low key.

Pilo’s Tequila Garden in Wynwood is offering you a night you won’t forget.

Derek Gonzalez, Pilo’s Tequila Garden: “All you need is a ‘frozarita’ tonight.”

Or maybe you will, after sipping all you can drink margaritas with a frozen twist.

The best part? It’s on the house.

Derek Gonzalez: “We use 818 Tequila Blanco in our ‘frozaritas.’ You feel good about drinking these things, and guess what: between 6 and 7 [p.m.], we’re giving them away for free.”

If 818 sounds familiar, that’s because it’s Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand.

Derek Gonzalez: “Our Kendall ‘frozarita’ is delicious. It was inspired, actually, when we started carrying 818 Blanco and we did a collaboration with her, and she loves it. We love it.”

And you don’t have to drink on an empty stomach.

Derek Gonzalez: “The mix-and-match tacos that we’re doing for this Cinco de Mayo, we have five different types, one being the classic El Pastor taco, and we also have El Rey, which is our famous brisket, and we have our classic chicken ahogado.”

Get down in the sun and party like a rock star at the Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.

Amanda Hittinger, Easton Rooftop Pool and Lounge: “This Thursday, we are having our Cinco De Mayo party, and we are partnering with Rock N Roll Tequila to offer some specialty margaritas all night long.”

There’s no cover at the door, so you can guzzle down your margaritas worry free.

Chris Ferrone: “We’ll be doing filthy margarita cocktails, spicy margarita cocktails, strawberry margarita cocktails, spicy mango margarita cocktails, and we’ll have a bunch of action going on in the pool, music, fantastic. It’ll be a great time.”

Wanna rock the block? Tacocraft has got you covered with their annual block party.

Moises Acosta, Tacocraft: “Cinco De Mayo is gonna be huge. We take the entire block party. It’s six years running now.”

There’ll be live entertainment, little bar stations, and specialty tacos made to order by the chef, and with over 150 bottles of tequila to choose from.

Their delicious margaritas is where it’s at.

Moises Acosta: “Margaritas is the name of our game. We do margaritas all day, every day, and that’s what we’re known for.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Pilo’s Tequila Garden Wynwood

158 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

www.pilostacos.com

The Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge

721 N Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

www.theeastonftl.com

Tacocraft Taqueria

tacocraft.com



