Here in SoFlo, we love our hometown heroes, and when it comes to music, nobody does it like rap superstar Trina. The Diamond Princess has more than 20 years experience in the music biz, but this weekend, she’s doing something she’s never done before: putting on her own music festival.

Trina (rapping): “I know you like the way the booty go, like a pro. Slip him off the bed, throw him on the floor.”

There’s no denying Trina is the baddest chick in the 305.

Trina (rapping): “When I work it, just like magic, all the benz appear. I know you know it, though, who got all the eyes in here.”

The SoFlo superstar is always going hard.

Trina (rapping): “Treat thе bedroom like a strip club, put the polе in the bed and watch it clap.”

And this Saturday, the Diamond Princess is becoming the queen of the stage, as she kicks off her own music festival.

Trina: “I am super excited, super excited. I’ve been trying to make this happen for the last three years, and we’re finally here.”

Trina’s Rockstarr Music Festival is gonna be the ultimate party in Wynwood.

Trina: “We’re gonna take over the whole block. It’s gonna be amazing. It’s gonna be right here at the Supercar Rooms Miami and also partially the street, so we’re gonna have a whole big festival.”

There’s no show like a Trina show.

Trina: “It’s full of energy. It’s full of dancers. It’s just – it’s a party. It’s a lot of surprises that’s gonna happen.”

So you know it’s gonna be lit.

Trina: “Literally, we’re gonna bring the fire.”

That’s not all she’s bringing, though.

Trick Daddy (rapping): “Gimme a break and a beat I can vibe with, a Nick Quest video and a fine [expletive], ’bout 55 spins and a mic check.”))

A Trina festival has to have Trick Daddy on the lineup.

Trina: “That’s just legendary. You gotta bring that together no matter what. It’s Miami.”

Saucy Santana (rapping): “Who else throw it back like this? What else make ’em mad like this?”

And get hyped for viral sensation Saucy Santana.

Trina: “Saucy puts on a show. I said, ‘Whenever I do my festival, he’s one of the first people I’m calling, and he was.”

Ivorian Doll (rapping): “I don’t like boys that are broke and greedy. We don’t do freebies, said he hungry and he wanna feed me.”

Trina’s also excited to introduce SoFlo to some new artists they may have not heard before.

Trina: “I have my girl Ivorian Doll. She’s from the U.K., so she’s coming all the way over here to the United States to perform for us, and I’m excited because her music is huge in the U.K., but we don’t really hear her like that in the States.”

Good music from across the globe and the 305? Sounds like a good time to me.

Trina: “When you walk through that door, just expect a day full of fun, exciting festivities. I’m talking about on your feet, nonstop, starting at 1 p.m., so definitely get here early.”

Trina (rapping): “I’m da baddest [expletive] you got to admit that 69 ways? You know I went that!”

Trina says she hopes to make Rockstarr fest a yearly thing. Streets will be closed on Saturday, so she recommends using Uber or Lyft.

