It’s trivia with a twist — where one wrong answer could send you packing. “The Floor” is back for season five and the competition is fiercer than ever. And with South Florida players in the mix, it’s a must-watch.

Who will take over “The Floor” this season? Rob Lowe is back – hosting the high-stakes quiz showdown.

One hundred contestants battle on a giant LED floor made up of trivia categories and players face off in head-to-head duels to take over the board.

South Florida is repping with contestants from Miami and Pompano Beach. And they’re bringing that SoFlo attitude into the game!

Greg Jackson: “South Florida is a very aggressive and very competitive city as it is. I feel like everywhere you go in South Florida, from work to playgrounds, basketball courts, everything is very competitive here. So, I think being from South Florida just embeds that in you and gets you prepared for the competition.”

Vanessa Saenz: “It’s going to be a different game this season ’cause they want people dueling more, staying up on stage, fighting for their place on ‘The Floor!'”

From pop culture to random trivia, the categories keep players on their toes.

Vanessa Saenz: “There’s going to be a lot of fun categories this season including, ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Sexiest Man Alive,’ Iconic Eyes,’ ‘ABBA,’ and Rob Lowe’s favorite category, which was ‘Yacht Rock!'”

The last one standing takes home a $250,000 grand prize. But the biggest takeaway:

Greg Jackson: “Just how incredibly diverse each person, character of the show really is. I think the audience is going to connect a lot more with some of the categories this year. I think that they’re going to have a lot of fun playing along from home.”

“The Floor” airs Wednesdays on Fox.

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