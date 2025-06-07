When you mix powerful voices, vibrant movement and a mission with meaning, you’re bound to get something unforgettable. That’s exactly what one South Florida group is serving up this Juneteenth.

Deco has an inside look at how Hued Songs is taking the holiday to the next level.

For Hued Songs, Juneteenth is not just a holiday. It’s a celebration!

Kunya Rowley: “Hued Songs is a nonprofit organization here in South Florida. We produce performances year-round that celebrate Black culture, Black joy and Black history”.

The organization brings history to life through song and dance at its annual “Juneteenth Experience.”

Kunya Rowley: “It is really a celebration of all the things that make Juneteenth special and all the reasons why we want to continue to perpetuate it.”

This year marks the fifth anniversary of the event, and it’s bringing a bold new theme.

Kunya Rowley: “This year, the theme for Juneteenth is non-erasure. We are really celebrating how we honor our history in Miami-Dade and Broward.”

The creative team behind this performance is determined to make sure this story can’t be ignored.

Gentry George: “Well, this is actually my fourth time being part of the productions, and my third time as the choreographer. Originally I just thought we’d do the same show each year, but each year it’s a totally different show.”

While the production feels big, the heart behind it is proudly local.

Gentry George: “Usually we think you have to go to New York or Los Angeles, some large city to produce something on a large scale, so it’s feel good that we can be here celebrating this work with our community.”

And when it comes to sound, the music doesn’t just entertain, it testifies.

Miriam King: “All of it comes to life in an array, or a hue, of genres, so you’ll hear classical, you’ll hear contemporary, jazz, gospel, very soulful sounds that celebrate every aspect of who we are as a people.”

There are three times to see the show: June 14 at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale, and the other two are in Miami Beach, June 18 and 19 at the Colony Theater.

FOR MORE INFO:

Hued Songs Presents the Juneteenth Experience

Saturday, June 14, The Parker, 7:30 p.m.

707 NE 8th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Wednesday, June 18 and 19, Colony Theatre, 7:30 p.m.

1040 Lincoln Rd

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Hello@huedsongs.org

huedsongs.org/juneteenth

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.