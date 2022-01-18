Dating these days is hard. There’s a new reality dating show for single parents. I guess their kids got tired of watching Mom and Dad going out with duds and decided to give them a little push instead.

Yvonne Orji, host, “My Mom, Your Dad”: “Welcome to Second Chance Retreat.”

Single parents need love, too. On HBO Max’s “My Mom, Your Dad,” they hope to find it … with a little help from their college-aged kids.

Yvonne Orji: “Your kids nominated you to come here for another opportunity to find true love.”

What the ‘rents don’t know is, they’re being watched.

Yvonne Orji: “You’ll be able to see everything that goes down at the retreat.”

Participant: “This might get a little weird.”

To make things fun, the grown-up children get to mess with the dates.

Karen and Breana are one of the parent-kid duos on the reality show.

Alex Miranda: “What was this experience like for you to watch your mom go through this romantic process?”

Breana Symone: “Watching my mom date was definitely very awkward, like watching her cuddle and do that, I get it, like, do that, but I just dont want to see it.”

This mother-daughter pair is from right here in SoFlo. Way to represent!

Karen Larrea: “We’ve always had a great mother-daughter relationship, and this has just brought us even closer.”

For Breana, getting a front-row seat to her mom’s love life was eye-opening.

Breana Symone: “You don’t think, ‘Oh, my mom is going to go date, and she’s going to be just like me,’ and watching her definitely was very shocking, but also I learned my mom has game.”

For Karen, the show taught her a thing or two about love.

Alex Miranda: “What is your type?”

Karen Larrea: “What is my type of guy? Oh, gosh, just to make me laugh and just a really good-hearted guy.”

Everyone wants to find a partne,r and sometimes you need a little help. “Your Mom, My Dad” has everyone jumping feet first into the dating pool.

Karen Larrea: “It’s a lot of fun: a lot of shenanigans, a lot of string pulling, a lot of heartfelt moments, a lot of tears, a lot of happy moments.”

Yvonne Orji: “Are you ready to find true love?”

Participant: “Yes.”

Yvonne Orji: “I thought you were ready to fight me.”

“My Mom, Your Dad” is streaming now on HBO Max.

