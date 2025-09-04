Speaking of K-pop, fans of Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” are buzzing over the hunter look. We’re breaking it down with a tutorial that’s giving the right amount of sparkle.

Let’s not forget fashion and, of course, makeup of the golden character.

Master makeup artist, Frankie Padron is summoning Rumi, one brush stroke at a time.

Frankie Padron: “I do makeup for ‘Sexy Serendipity Studios’ and that’s for ‘Boudoir Photography.’ I also do makeup for brides and Halloween makeup as well. Rumi is a strong character. She has this sort of fierce but mystical side to her. She’s obviously a K-pop idol and so for today’s makeup, I really want to merge that glam with that fierce huntress, mystical demon side of her.

After the primer and foundation, the eyes are the focus.

Frankie Padron: “So now, we’re going to be doing her wing liner, which is gonna be as sharp as a weapon. The eyes are the windows to the soul. We want to add a little bit of glitter to really get that to pop. Those two little rhinestones are key. So I’m going to start doing the demon markings. It almost looks like a lightning bolt.”

The finished look will raise some spirits.

Kitty Eve Plays: “I love it. That’s so good. The movie, in general, is so good. From the music, to the dance from the airplane scene, everything is just so epic, so I wanted to recreate the epic outfit as well.”

Makeup by Frankie

