You may remember the married SoFlo interior designer duo Eilyn and Ray Jimenez from their Netflix show called “Designing Miami.” But these days, you’ll find the lovebirds on HGTV, starring on a whole new show that pits both against each other for clients.

So, if you’ve ever wanted to throw your partner out the house because they wanted to buy a horrible piece of furniture, they know your pain.

Every couple has at least one battle over interior design.

Producer: “Who’s the better interior designer?”

Eilyn Jimenez: “Next question!”

But Eilyn and Ray Jimenez do it for a living!

Ray Jimenez: “Eilyn has her studio. I have my own studio.”

The married Miami couple…

Ray Jimenez: “When she loves, I can feel her love. And that is something that is everything to me.”

…who run Dueling Design Firms, star in the new HGTV show, “Divided by Design.”

Eilyn Jimenez: “It’s going to be the first time you see people compete but still cheer each other on along the way.”

Each bids against the other for clients in this red-hot housing market.

Ray Jimenez: “We both present our ideas, and the client has to make than a decision.”

Eilyn Jimenez: “And maybe you might just see Ray and I collaborate on a few projects.”

Ray favors a modern eclectic approach. Eilyn likes to blend Old World influences with a timeless, functional vibe. Both have to wow potential clients, while only one can close the deal.

Eilyn Jimenez: “Kind of that competitive edge of both of us wanting the projects but knowing one of us is going to lose, but trying to not be a sore loser in the process.”

Ray Jimenez: “You always look at me when you say sore loser.”

Eilyn Jimenez: “But I’m not calling you a sore loser!”

Ray Jimenez: “Every time!”

Eilyn Jimenez: “I’m not saying you’re a sore loser!”

And since we have them here, let’s see what’s in style.

Ray Jimenez: “Roman clay and natural stones. I think we need to see more of that. Put it in your kitchens, put it in your walls and your bathrooms.”

And what’s out?

Eilyn Jimenez: “Imitation materials, so whether it be imitation tiles that look like wood or imitation porcelain that looks like marble. Anything that is an imitation is out.”

The drama will also come from their contractors.

Eilyn Jimenez: “Sometimes they make decisions or they give opinions. And don’t get me wrong, it’s all fun and games until you mess with our design. And that’s where a little bit of the Cuban stickler comes out.”

But if there’s drama in your house.

Eilyn Jimenez: “I don’t think that a home should be a reflection of one person. Because then it’s not going to feel like home. I think it’s about compromising.”

“Divided by Design” airs now on HGTV.

Eilyn Jimenez: “Whether your budget is $100 or $500,000, the principles of what we do in design apply to anybody. I think anybody who either loves design or is going to go through a renovation can take cues from this. And also get to see a bit of our culture and history, and the beautiful skyline of Miami.”

You can watch “Divided by Design” on HGTV, or stream it on Max and Discovery Plus.

