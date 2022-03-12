In geometry, you learned about pi; it’s that weird symbol. At Deco, we like another kind of pie: the one you eat.

Next week, you can celebrate both types of pie in a really sweet way. Just make sure you have 314 pennies.

Here’s a pie-in-the-sky idea: a day devoted to pie.

In math, pi equals 3.14. 3/14 is also March 14, so it’s Pi and Pie Day.

Lisa Roth, Bob Roth’s New River Groves: “We are so excited to celebrate on March 14th, National Pi Day.”

Bob Roth’s New River Groves in Davie is a slice of heaven.

Lisa Roth: “We’re not really into math. We are really into pies, so we like to celebrate by eating our famous Terry’s Key lime pie.”

They’ll also be decorating some whole pies with that crazy symbol. And…

Lisa Roth: “On March 14th, we will be doing something we have never done before. We will be selling slices of our Terry’s famous Key lime pie and banana cream pie for $3.14.”

You know, I would have done better in geometry if the teacher used Bob Roth’s pies.

Lisa Roth: “Pie is a lot more fun than math.”

On March 14, Fireman Derek’s in Wynwood is gonna bake your day.

Derek Kaplan, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop: “We wanted to make sure that we participate and offer our customers an opportunity to enjoy some delicious pies.”

The Bake Shop is celebrating by offering a slice at a fraction of the cost.

Derek Kaplan: “A slice of Key lime pie is $6.99, but for Pi Day, it is going to be for $3.14, which is a significant savings.”

Key lime is a customer fave and their best-seller. Fun fact: it’s Florida’s official state pie.

Derek Kaplan: “A little fresh whipped cream on top, and it is sweet and tart and just a delight.”

When it comes to pie, the Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami has got it down to, well, a science.

Kate Carter, Frost Museum of Science: “On March 14th, we’re celebrating Pie Day with a special offer with a special offer on pie that you can get at our cafe.”

The Food@Science Cafe will be serving slices of apple pie and Key lime pie all day for just $3.14.

Kate Carter: “We make all of the pies fresh daily here in house. Our Key lime pie is really refreshing, and our apple pie has a really special caramelized top.”

So, if you want a piece of these pies…

Kate Carter: “Hurry down, cause while pi may go on forever, this deal only lasts for a day.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bob Roth’s New River Groves

5660 Griffin Road

Davie, FL 33314

newrivergroves.com/2018/11/14/terrys-homemade-pies

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

2545 North Miami Ave., Bay I

Miami, FL 33127

786-703-3623

firemandereks.com

Food@Science + Coffee@Science

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

1101 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

frostscience.org/resource/foodscience-coffeescience-menu

