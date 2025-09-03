Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” movie is taking over screens everywhere … and it’s the inspiration for some killer looks. Fans are changing their makeup and hair routines to slay like Rumi.

No need to sell your soul, here’s how it’s done, done, done.

Members of HUNTER/X (singing): “Better sit down for the show, ’cause I’m gonna show you how’s it’s done, done, done.”

Rumi’s look in “KPop Demon Hunters is a must have. Even her own voice actor is in love.

Arden Cho, voice of Rumi: “Rumi slays demons, sings, is gorgeous, has killer fashion sense. I love her luscious purple hair.”

And the how-tos on getting the same golden look keeps popping up on social media.

Pritha Muneswar, master hairstylist: “I know that she has lavender purple hair and a cool mohawk braid. In my realm, that’s all I need to know is how cool her hair is.”

At Mane Group Salon in Coral Gables, getting the battle locks starts with extensions.

First step is splitting the top part into four small ponytails.

Pritha Muneswar: “And then another big ponytail at the back, so half of the hair is in four, and then the other half is in one ponytail.”

Pritha Muneswar: “So we’re going to split this part in two, we’re gonna attach these first two sections to this next one, so the first section is getting attached to the third section, basically, and then we’re going to go back and fluff that again. And you see it looks cool when you can see the other color hair, her own natural hair inside.”

Keep braiding all the way down, add some bling and voilà! Hair that screams hunter energy. Or use a wig for more time to focus on the face.

Master makeup artist Frankie Padron is summoning Rumi, one brushstroke at a time.

Frankie Padron, Sexy Serendipity Studios: “Rumi is a strong character. She has this sort of fierce but mystical side to her. She’s obviously a K-pop idol, and so, for today’s makeup, I want to merge that glam with that fierce huntress, mystical demon side of her.”

After the primer and foundation, the eyes are the focus.

Frankie Padron: “So now we’re going to be doing her wingliner, which is gonna be as sharp as a weapon. The eyes are the windows to the soul; we want to add a little bit of glitter to really get that to pop. Those two little rhinestones are key. So I’m going to start doing the demon markings; it almost looks like a lightning bolt.”

The finished look will raise some spirits.

Kitty Eve Plays: “I love it. That’s so good.”

Want to know more on how to nail this killer look? Click on the links below.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Mane Group Salon

1430 South Dixie Highway, Suite 106

Coral Gables, FL 33156

305-284-1095

Website

Makeup by Frankie

Sexy Serendipity Studios

4508 SW 160th Ave., #719

Miramar, FL 33027

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.