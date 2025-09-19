Local moviemaker Elaine del Valle is giving “Daddy’s girl” a new meaning in her upcoming film. It shows her complicated relationship with her father.

Karina Ortiz (as Carmen): “I’m sending you to Puerto Rico with your father for the rest of the summer.”

Summer Rose Castillo (as Elaine): “I’m not going there.”

Karina Ortiz (as Carmen): “Oh, you don’t have a choice.”

Summer Rose Castillo (as Elaine): “It’s just a bunch of hicks in Puerto Rico, I can hardly understand them.”

Summer Rose Castillo (as Elaine, talking to her relatives in Puerto Rico): “Hola.”

[Elaine’s relatives laugh at her.]

Brownsville Bred” is a true story. It shows Elaine’s ups and downs as she grows up in Brooklyn, New York.

Her mom sent her there to spend time with her dad after she kept getting into fights. Turns out it was a gift that kept on giving.

Elaine del Valle: “If you love your dad, you’ll love this movie. If you resent your dad, you’re going to love this movie. My dad growing up, he was my hero, and I won’t give away the entire story, except to say that there are moments in time for all us when we understand that our parents are actually human.”

This indie film opens nationwide this Friday, so make sure you check your favortite theaters for showtimes.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.