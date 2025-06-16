One SoFlo family takes game nights to a whole different level of fun when they take part in Fox’s hit competition series, “The Quiz with Balls.”

The Edmond family is competing for $100,000 in Monday night’s episode of the show.

It’s a game where, if you answer the trivia question wrong, you end up taking a dip in the water.

Deco caught up with half the team to get the 411 on what it was like sharing that experience together.

“A lot of times, you don’t get to show the camaraderie or the, like, the love and the fun-ness of your family. Sometimes, everyone just experiences that at home,” said Raymond.

“Money or not, win or not, I was happy you guys were there. I was happy family showed up,” said Alycia.

You can watch the Edmond family compete in the newest episode, which airs Monday night on Fox at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.