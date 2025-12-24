The 305 is taking over MTV and Paramount+! With three legendary SoFlo drag queens starring on season 18 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” you know the looks, the moves and the shade, honey, will be on point.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 18 stars three SoFlo phenoms.

Athena Dion: “It’s pushing all of us experienced queens to our limits.”

The Greek goddess…

Athena Dion: “The level of drag is mind-blowing.”

Athena Dion.

Athena Dion: “If you want to be the best, you have to compete with the best so baby, let the games begin.”

Her drag daughter…

Juicy Love Dion: “Animated cartoon, little princess.”

Juicy Love Dion.

Juicy Love Dion: “I mean, let’s give the people what they want.”

The Afro-Cuban Dancing Doll.

Juicy Love Dion: “You will see some great lip-synchs.”

And Mia Starr, a…

Mia Starr: “Choreography queen.”

AKA Mikey Pesante, who performs at, literally, the highest levels.

Mia Starr: “All the artists that you could possibly think of, I have been on stage with them.”

The search for America’s next drag superstar with a $200,000 cash prize premieres Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on MTV, with the hottest premiere party on the planet at R House in Wynwood.

Athena Dion: “Me, Juicy, Mia and Vita VonTesse Starr. We’re gonna watch the whole episode, have a question and answer portion, and then afterwards, we’re clearing the space and we’re having the biggest dance party so come on out. Every Friday, we’re doing viewing parties here. And we have a brand new burger menu. I’m squeezing in this corset because I tried all the burgers, they are to die for.”

Alex: “You look snap, honey.”

Athena Dion: “Thank you.”

And…

Juicy Love Dion: “On top of that, I’m grateful.”

Athena Dion: “To know that you have a real sister from back home that you could be like, ‘I don’t know what to do about this. Give me some advice.'”

Juicy Love Dion: “‘I’m really tired, girl, I need a hug.'”

Athena Dion: “That’s always comforting.”

Juicy Love Dion: “She’s right behind me, isn’t she?”

Athena Dion: “On the other hand, it’s a competition.”

Juicy Love Dion: “A mix of emotions. The tears are real, when you see people crying.”

Juicy Love Dion: “Athena was my mentor, and to have my dance inspiration in there as well because Mia Starr is famous in the dance world.”

Mia Starr: “Being able to perform at the Super Bowl prepared me for the Super Bowl of drag with so many men like Athena, it was…”

The Super Bowl of shade, honey.

Athena Dion: “Mia’s a bully, I’m just gonna say that.”

Alex: “A bully?!”

Mia Starr: “The width of the shoulders in that work room.”

Athena Dion: “It’s kind of like a dueling dragons situation but it’s dueling drag queens.”

Mia Starr: “She is actually the bully. She’s projecting.”

Athena Dion: “We bicker like two little, old ladies.”

Mia Starr: “She calls me ‘big back’ all the time.”

Juicy Love Dion: “Tweedle-Dum and Tweedle-Dee.”

Mia Starr: “If you thought Mariah Carey was a diva, this girl would literally request water.”

Athena Dion: “No, we bully each other all the time, but it’s out of absolute love.”

Buy your tickets for the RuPaul’s Drag Race premier party!

FOR MORE INFORMATION

R House Wynwood

2727 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

