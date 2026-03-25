Ultra Music Festival is officially taking over Bayfront Park this weekend, and the bass is already thumping across the 305. DJ stars are flying in from all over the world, andone local legend is having the ultimate “full circle” moment. We’re talking about Malóne Morez. He’s a former athlete who traded his baseball glove for headphones. Deco caught up with Miami’s man of the hour.

In Miami, we certainly know how to party. But nobody knows the “sunrise vibe” quite like Malóne Morez.

He’s a resident DJ at Space — the legendary downtown Miami club.

Malóne Morez: “I just remember having so many amazing nights with my friends, with my wife, just partying there.”

Before he was commanding the terrace, Malóne was busy chasing a different kind of dream.

Malóne Morez: “I played minor league baseball as well. I played baseball my entire life. And then coincidentally, when my baseball career was over, that’s when the whole EDM boom was exploding.”

Now he’s up to bat at the biggest EDM stage in the world: Ultra Miami.

Malóne Morez: “And I’ve been going to Ultra now, I think, maybe 14 years, every single year, for 14 years as a regular fan. I have goosebumps just thinking about it. Funny enough, I played Ultra Peru last year for the first time, which was an amazing experience. But I hadn’t had the opportunity to play Ultra Miami.”

Fans will get a taste of Malóne’s new track, “Rushin.”

Malóne Morez: “It’s a beautiful, really, really dope, reimagined vocal from back in the day. We had it redone and just powerful, housey, vibey, groovy, perfect time for Miami Music Week.”

Catch Malóne Morez bringing those “good vibes” to the RESISTANCE stage this Sunday, playing alongside The Martinez Brothers.

Malóne Morez: “I wanna see you guys vibing and grooving. It’s gonna be good, it’s gonna be legendary.”

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