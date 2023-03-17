Oldies but goodies. Songs from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s really have a special charm, and South Florida singer Chris Ruggiero is on a mission to bring those timeless tunes to the Gen Zs. Deco caught up with Chris at the Avalon Hotel in Miami Beach.

A young SoFlo local is breathing new life into songs considered oldies but goodies.

Chris Ruggiero: “I’m 23 years old, by the way, and I’m kind of old school, but what got me into the music of the ’50s, generally, and ’60s is my grandfather. He introduced me to this music at 12 years old, in his car one day on our way to a Little League baseball game. I heard one of the songs he played me, and that was it, I fell in love with this music even more, and now I sing it, because it’s just the kind of music I love.”

Chris is making his Miami debut at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. You can catch him with a live band channeling the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.

Chris Ruggiero: “Those are the songs I’ll be singing in my show, songs like ‘Can’t Take my Eyes Off You,’ ‘My Cherie Amour,’ and they’re my own, with unique arrangements. They’re a little different from the originals. No dancers, just me on stage with the band, but I move my hips a little bit, so I’ll do my best to spice things up, of course.”

Even though Chris is new in showbiz, he’s already worked with legends.

Chris Ruggiero: “I actually worked with Darlene Love during the Christmas season. We recorded a duet together.”

Chris Ruggiero: “What I like about the show the most is, it’s a classic kind of show. I mean, it has a classic feel to it, and it’s songs that everybody knows and loves. You can be 15 years old and come to my show, or you can be 80, and you will know and love every song.”

