Sure, some of us can hum along to a song. But can we actually name that tune?

One Miami contestant is buzzing in fast on Monday night’s episode of “Name That Tune” and he’s hoping the music gods are on his side!

Meet Jamar Germain, Miami native and master of “trusting your gut.”

He told Deco he’s not overthinking when he’s up against the competition, and that strategy might’ve paid off.

Jamar Germain: “Honestly, you just got to trust in your musical skills that you had over x amount of time. I think if you try to sit there and prepare too much, causing yourself either a migraine or some type of analysis paralysis. You got to just kind of be confident in what you know already, and what you don’t know, you don’t know.”

Well, did he know his stuff?

Find out on an all new episode of “Name That Tune” at 8.p. on Fox.

