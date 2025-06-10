(WSVN) - How low are you willing to go to win $100,000? That’s the idea behind “The Snake,” Fox’s newest reality series. Deco caught up with the show’s Miami contestant, who gave us the lowdown on this biting game.

Host Jim Jeffries pretty much summed up what goes on on “The Snake.”

Jim Jeffries: “‘The Snake’ is a master class in watching people making friends and faking friends and there’s a lot of bluffing in this game.”

The idea is to become “The Snake.” Then, you’ve got all the power over the other players.

Jim Jeffries: “The snake will choose one player to save, setting up a chain reaction until there are two left. Then, they must face the snake for the ultimate decision.”

That decision? Who goes home.

Speaking of home, the 305’s Alyssa Grassie was asked to join the cast of “The Snake.” She said yes before she knew anything about it.

Alyssa Grassie: “I basically knew I was going to Argentina. I wouldn’t have a cell phone. I was filming with other people, we were gonna be on a competition show. That’s all I knew. I had no idea what the competitions were, what I was getting involved in.”

Alyssa had plenty of on-camera experience coming into the series. The producers found her online, thanks to her OnlyFans account.

Despite all the manipulation and backstabbing going on, she made some real friendships on the show.

Alyssa Grassie: “Some of the people that I lived with, some of the contestants, I formed great bonds with, I’m very grateful to have met them. One of the positive things that came out of the show was meeting such great people.”

But not everyone made her BFF list.

Alyssa Grassie: “There was people that weren’t my cup of tea, people that I didn’t see myself hanging out with outside of the house.”

Alyssa took Miami with her visually when she played the game.

Alyssa Grassie: “I guess I was definitely representing Miami with my outfits that I was wearing. They were definitely Miami outfits.”

The Magic City’s sunshine helped her out, as well.

Alyssa Grassie: “We were in the heat, we were in the jungle. I was used to the Miami sun so that was no different.”

So we had to ask if she knew then what she knows now, would she sign up for “The Snake” all over again?

Alyssa Grassie: “I wanna say yes but if I knew what I was signing myself up for, I don’t know.”

That was not her final answer.

Alyssa Grassie: “Yeah, I would do it again. I would do it again.”

You can slither on over to your TV and check out “The Snake”. It airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. right here on 7.

