The art of making cheese has been around forever. Well, since the 17th century in America, according to Google. Stirring, stretching, forming and eating this “grate” food deserves to be celebrated, which is why we’re highlighting a 305 cheese maker as Deco’s everyday hero.

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes … and so does cheese. Combine the two, and you get a superhero cheese maker,

Like Bruno Ponce at Mimmo’s Mozzarella in North Miami.

Florencia Anaya: “I would say he’s a cheese hero here in Miami. He’s a staple. He spreads his cheese love everywhere. You can find his mozzarella, I believe, in a lot of menus in Miami. So yes, he’s definitely a story of a hero.”

Bruno Ponce, owner of Mimmos: “A cheese maker, I started 14 years ago. I started at my house. and little by little, we try to grow up. We make in different sizes, different flavors. We make it with truffle porcini, burrata, or we can make with a fig jam, or salty sweet.”

So where’s the cow? Let’s start.

Bruno Ponce: “People think I have the cow in the rooftop, but nah. So basically we buy the mozzarella curd, it comes from New York, at least 1,000 pounds. That’s what we produce a week, and that’s what we use for fresh mozzarella, semi hard cheeses and provolone.”

Bruno Ponce: “Guys, welcome to Mimmo’s Mozzarella to start the cheese class.”

Old school is the new school.

Bruno Ponce: “The hands, have to do everything by hand. We do like old school. We do like a stretch, like a massage. So, basically, is like a dough, like a pizza dough, but hot, because you use hot water.”

Then you stretch and stretch and stretch, until…

Bruno Ponce: “When you see the mozzarella shining, that’s because it’s ready. Burrata is mozzarella outside, and fill it up with a stretch-atella, it’s a cream.”

Cutting cheese never looked so good.

Bruno Ponce: “I love to do something different when I do the class, so I do what I like, and then you take it home, and the next hour we do a cheese tasting with semi hard cheeses, malbec wine and one dessert.”

This cheesy experience is from 6 to 8 p.m at their North Miami location.

Bruno Ponce: “The next cheese class is on July 14. It’s $90 per person.”

Florencia Anaya: “Yes, I love cheese very much, and now I know how to make it. It’s a very creative expression of cheese. It’s different to what you find in the shelves at the supermarket.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Mimmo’s Mozzarella Italian Cafe

475 NE 123rd St

North Miami, FL 33161

305-351-6826

mimmosmozzarella.com

