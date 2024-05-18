For an instant good time, just add water, and the SoFlo Boat Show is good to go. Like everything else at the boat show, Deco’s Alex Miranda is better when wet.

The SoFlo Boat Show — isn’t than nice to say out loud? SoFlo Boat Show…

Tony Albelo: “We are very proud of it.

…is more than just a great rhyme.

Tony Albelo: “Next weekend is Memorial [Day], which means the summer starts, so the dealers, the boat manufacturers that are here, they’re making deals, they want to get people in boats. People want to buy boats; they want to do summer, and want to do it right.”

Indoors and outdoors on the Virginia Key Miami Stadium site. It’s three days, through Sunday, of boat shopping and boat gawking. From $30,000…

Tony Albelo: “Smaller skiffs with the single engine, 25 to 40 horsepower.”

…to $1.7 million.

Tony Albelo: “Like creature comforts that you would find in a mini mansion, that’s what you would find in that brand.”

This is the Cranky.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t feel cranky at all.”

[Alex lounges in the mega yacht with Angie and Emily.]

Alex Miranda: “Angie, Emily, how’s life?”

Emily: “Amazing.”

Angie: “So good.”

Ever see a boat do this?

[The balcony folds down.]

Tony Albelo: “You’ve got the balconies that fold up and down.”

You probably haven’t seen this in person.

Mike DeFrancesco: “There aren’t many in this country. In Italy it’s a bigger deal, and some of those boats are coming over here, but it’s rare.”

Alex Miranda: “And it makes for a better party.”

Mike DeFrancesco: “It does. I mean, you;re taking a 14-foot beam and making it over 22 feet wide.”

Emily: “You can fit a lot more people in here with the foldable decks, so, yeah, definitely a party boat.”

Alex Miranda: “Should we call our friends?”

Emily: “Absolutely.”

Alex Miranda: “We only have like six people on this boat.”

Emily: “Hold on, I need my phone.”

Alex Miranda: “But did you bring the prosecco or…”

Emily: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Is LaCroix all we have?”

Emily: “I hope not.”

From boats to toys…

Tony Albelo: “So, normally you have a mask, and then you have a snorkel. This is one one piece, so the whole mask covers your face, your mask and your nose.”

Snorkelers, we have all been waiting for this innovation.

Alex Miranda: “When you’re using the traditional snorkeling setup, you’re constantly adjusting the mouthpiece, you’re adjusting the eyepiece. With this one, you’re just enjoying yourself, and you either look really cool, or you’re gonna scare the neighbors. Either way, it’s fun.”

How about BLU3’s Nomad Mini?

Tony Albelo: “It’s a battery-operated scuba apparatus.”

Swimmer: “So this is pumping the air from the surface while I’m underwater diving, so it could be used to scrub the bottom of your boat. It’s super portable; you can take it on the plane with you. It’s super easy to use.”

Boat show tickets start at $29.

FOR MORE INFO:

SoFlo Boat Show

May 17-19, 2024

3501 Rickenbacker Causeway

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

sofloboatshow.com

