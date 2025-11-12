One person’s trash can definitely be another person’s treasure. One SoFlo artist is turning bottle caps, broken glass and scraps into jewelry that amazes everyone who sees it. It’s sustainable, creative… and just plain cool.

Meet Marie-Louise, a self-taught artist from Fort Lauderdale. She’s the creative mind behind Garbage Glam Art, where trash gets a makeover.

And it’ll have you feeling like this…

Anne Hathaway as Daphne Kluger in “Ocean’s Eight”: “Holy crap.”

Helena Bonham Carter as Rose Weil in “Ocean’s Eight”: “Let’s try it on!”

Marie-Louise Duvert: “Garbage Glam Art — which, by the way, I am married to that name — is I create jewelry and art out of garbage, literally. I’ve displayed a lot of my pieces that, you know, are made of garbage — most of them are made of cardboard, plastic, denim, tins — and then I add beautiful beads like, you know, real crystals.”

Marie-Louise is not just creating jewelry. She’s thinking outside the trash can, and making a statement on how you can look good while taking care of the environment.

Marie-Louise Duvert: “So I go on my walks a lot, which gives me an excuse to exercise a little bit, and I always find things — people throw away things — that are, like, really bad for the environment. So on my walks or anywhere, I just all of a sudden have an eye for things that are unwanted.”

From old cans to shattered plates, Garbage Glam Art makes it wearable, proving beauty really is in the eye of the re-user.

And people’s reactions?

Guest: “It’s amazing. I just couldn’t believe – the first time I walked into her store, I asked her, ‘What this is made of,’ and she said, ‘cardboard!'”

So next time you see something heading to the landfill, think “potential bling.”

Marie-Louise Duvert: “There’s beauty in everything, even if people may throw it out. Just like humans, there’s beauty in everyone, in everything, and it’s important to be conscious about what we do with our garbage.”

