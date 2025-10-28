Playboy is relocating its headquarters to the heart of Miami, and local Brazilian pop-star Gabby B’s got the perfect anthem to match –with her new single, ‘Playboy Bunny’. Last time we saw Gabby on Deco, she was talking about “Leche” now, she’s flipping the bunny life into boss energy and we’re all ears!

Gabby B (singing): “All the boys they love me, sexy like a Playboy bunny. I taste sweet like honey. I will take your money.”

Gabby B is channeling centerfold status for all women.

Gabby B: “I don’t even think you need the ears. I think honestly just, you know, do your hair and take care of yourself and you’re a Playboy bunny. I feel like any girl can be a Playboy bunny, for sure.”

In her newest drop, “Playboy Bunny,” she’s showing off her spunky side.

Gabby B: “I wanted something a little controversial. So I brought in a Hugh Heffner look alike and I wanted to be like, ‘OK, I’m gonna kidnap him and I’m gonna take over the house. Now it’s my mansion and he’s down at the basement and now all the girls rule the house.'”

Dancing to this song should be a sport.

Gabby B: “The belly roll, yeah I love doing a lot of belly dance stuff. I’m big on that. But honestly it’s all in the core. It’s very core heavy. You can’t look like a mosquito but yeah it’s fun, I love it. I love to, not only sing my songs, but perform it. I am gonna be performing for Halloween on Halloween at The Manor in Fort Lauderdale.”

Her new album due out next year, mixes Brazilian Funk and pop.

Gabby B: “Brazilian funk is usually I just like to just describe it in a voice sound, it’s usually like chu, cha, cha, cha and that’s literally the sound. They’re gonna be part of the Funkladia EP. It’s gonna be a big EP and it’s going to be a whole world, which I’m excited about.”

Gabby’s also excited to be hitting high notes of the National Anthem nationwide.

Gabby B: “Oh my gosh. I almost puked the first time I did it. It’s honestly an honor to do it. I’ve done it for a lot of NBA teams and I’ve also done it for baseball teams.

But there’s one thing that’s not funny to this Brazilian playboy bunny: remembering the words to the Star Spangled Banner.

Gabby B: “The thing that stresses me out the most is to forget the lyrics. You never want to do that.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.