When it comes to icons, this one takes a serious bite. Godzilla is turning 70 and he’s celebrating in the most refreshing way possible. Deco caught up with a local artist who’s helping honor the monster legend one can at at time.

Godzilla is roaring its way into a new decade.

The giant lizard is turning 70 and is celebrating with a cold one.

To honor this monstrous milestone, beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon has tapped Miami artist “Attack Peter” to design Godzilla-themed cans!

Attack Peter: “I’m extra proud about it because I was recommended to [Pabst Blue Ribbon] by Toho, the company who owns Godzilla. So it’s a huge honor in that respect.”

Sixty million cans nationwide will boast Peter’s hand-carved designs of Godzilla and three other Japanese monsters.

Attack Peter: “When I was asked to design these cans, I knew what I wanted to do was convey Godzilla front and center, easy to see. I wanted someone to go, ‘What is that?’ and walk up to it and grab it.”

Each design was made using his signature linoleum block prints.

Attack Peter: “What that mean is, essentially, I draw an image on a piece of linoleum. I carve that image out, like making a giant stamp. I roll ink on that carving and press paper on to it.”

For Peter, this gargantuan collab is a full circle moment.

Attack Peter: “I can’t even remember a toy I had before my Godzilla toy. I would carry him everywhere, I would draw Godzilla destroying everything and watch the movies when I was a kid, so yeah, Godzilla has always been a part of my life.”

