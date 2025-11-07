When it comes to icons, this one takes a serious bite. Godzilla is turning 70 and he’s celebrating in the most refreshing way possible. Deco caught up with a local artist who’s helping honor the monster legend one can at at time.

Godzilla is roaring its way into a new decade.

The giant lizard is turning 70 and is celebrating with a cold one.

To honor this monstrous milestone, beer company Pabst Blue Ribbon has tapped Miami artist “Attack Peter” to design Godzilla-themed cans!

Attack Peter: “I’m extra proud about it because I was recommended to [Pabst Blue Ribbon] by Toho, the company who owns Godzilla. So it’s a huge honor in that respect.”

Sixty million cans nationwide will boast Peter’s hand-carved designs of Godzilla and three other Japanese monsters.

Attack Peter: “When I was asked to design these cans, I knew what I wanted to do was convey Godzilla front and center, easy to see. I wanted someone to go, ‘What is that?’ and walk up to it and grab it.”

Each design was made using his signature linoleum block prints.

Attack Peter: “What that mean is, essentially, I draw an image on a piece of linoleum. I carve that image out, like making a giant stamp. I roll ink on that carving and press paper on to it.”

For Peter, this gargantuan collab is a full circle moment.

Attack Peter: “I can’t even remember a toy I had before my Godzilla toy. I would carry him everywhere, I would draw Godzilla destroying everything and watch the movies when I was a kid, so yeah, Godzilla has always been a part of my life.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox