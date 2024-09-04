A South Florida singer is ready to make her mark in the music business. Deco reporter Alex Miranda has more on this rising star.

Anywhere in Jamaica can be romantic, if you make it. Anyway, Carol Doche is singing, with rapper Wiz Khalifa, about how sweet Montego Bay can be with your boo. And the song will make you want to take your bae, to the Bay.

A star is on the rise.

Carol Doche: “You had me at hello.”

Wiz Khalifa: “Yeah, Yeah, Yeah.”

Carol Doche is a Brazilian-American singer and songwriter.

Carol Doche: “They don’t play with Carol Doche!”

Alex Miranda: “Ha!”

Carol Doche: “Wahoo!”

Discovered by Red One, the red-hot record producer, who’s behind a bunch of your favorite bops.

Lady Gaga: “Red One, Konvict, GaGa.”

Carol Doche: “It’s just been crazy. Like, I’m trying to process everything through, still. Because it’s, like, a lot.”

But on “Montego,” Carol’s first single, which now has a combined two million listens on YouTube, she’s coming to claim her spot in pop music.

Carol Doche: “I’m just meant to do this. Like, I want to be a pop star. I want to show everyone my talent. I want to travel the world, I want to tour. I want to win a Grammy one day!”

The lyrics are sweet.

Carol Doche: “You and me-oh, we’re meant to be-oh, wherever I go, you my bae, Montego.”

Video: Sultry.

Carol Doche: “I’m never gonna leave ya, I’m always gonna be there, I say it with my chest, I’m messing with the best, I think I might repeat it.”

Even rapper Wiz Khalifa hopped on the track.

Wiz Khalifa: “When the sunset in Rio, we’ll be having dinner, When we done, have some Pino, Baby sneaking pictures in the club but we see those.”

Carol Doche: “I feel like he was the perfect person for the song because you know, like, Wiz Khalifa, his songs are very like, ‘[sings]’. They’re very like, you know, summery. And I feel like we need that.”

The whole thing is just surreal for this Miami-based artist.

Carol Doche: “Back in 2020, I was in L.A. And I did a cover. And it was ‘When I See You Again’ by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth.”

Wiz Khalifa: “Damn, who knew? All the planes we flew, good things we been through.”

Carol Doche: “And I was just like, there is no way Wiz Khalifa is going to be on a song with me. As my first single! It’s crazy!”

Carol keeps it real, but some things in her life have changed, like an official invitation to New York Fashion Week, which she’s getting dressed for at NC Styles in Miami.

Carol Doche: “They’re amazing. My whole team is amazing. And I just can’t wait to see how I’m going to look for Fashion Week. That’s, like, the most exciting thing. Like I need to pop off, like everybody else.”

A long way from where she started.

Carol Doche: “My family they’ve always supported me, every since I was a little girl. I grew up singing in church.”

You can stream “Montego” anywhere and you can follow Carol Doche’s adventures in hollywood @iamcaroldoche, on Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.