The big screen vs. the little screen. For most actors, it doesn’t really matter anymore. Action star and stunt performer Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez? He’s starred in both, and he’s gone toe-to-toe with some of the greats. Deco Drive caught up with our dear friend on the set of his new action short-film — “your kill”.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “Do I have something on my face? No? Just right there? Am I bloody? Oh, man, I should have cleaned up a little bit.”

South Florida action movie star Gabriel Rodriguez has been in almost every knuckle sandwich movie and TV show you can think of, like “The Equalizer” with Queen Latifah, “Power” on Starz and “Better Call Saul.”

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “It’s been an exciting journey. I mean, we’re talking about shows that I was a fan of.”

The no-holds-barred actor is game for almost all of it. He can certainly pack a punch, but he can also take the pain.

Gabriel “G-ROD” Rodriguez: “My passion is acting. The action stuff came later. Where I started, they’re like, ‘Hey, G-Rod, do you mind going through that window?’ And I’m, ‘Yeah, go through that window? Sure.’”

This bruiser is certainly getting noticed and taking it up a notch, with a recurring part in “Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “And also ‘National Treasure: Edge of History,’ which is on Disney Plus, and I got to work with Catherine Zeta-Jones. Of course, ‘Renfield,’ super excited about that. That’ll be in theaters April 14th, starring Nicholas Cage, Nicholas Hoult. Even though [I play] a bad guy, there’s a comedic element to it. I’m not the smartest guy in the room, so I was able to really flex those comedic muscles and have tons of fun with it.”

And his latest baby, a short film.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “’Your Kill’ is something that I wrote during a turbulent time in my life. This is me putting this in art form where it helps me cope with the pain. There’s a fictional element to it; we happen to both be assasins, and before I let her go, I want that last kill.”

“Your Kill” was directed by Juan Bofill and shot right here in SoFlo, with parkour expert Yessenia Cossio as his co-star.

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “We have a red carpet premiere this Saturday. We want to turn it into a full feature, so we’ll circulate it in YouTube, and we have some producers already that want to turn into a full feature.”

So now what about the future, G-Rod?

Gabriel “G-Rod” Rodriguez: “New stuff that I haven’t worked on, right. New stuff moving forward.”

Since he won’t tell us about his future acting plans, we’re gonna drop a hint. Cue the “Bad Boys” theme!

