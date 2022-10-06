Stadiums are fine for football. Concerts? Not so much. You’re watching the whole show on the Jumbotron since you can’t see anything from your seats … but now some South Florida music lovers are getting something more intimate.

Connecting music fans to the best new performers around is job one for Sofar Sounds.

Jen Rink: “Sofar Sounds is a global music community that brings together artists and audiences for live music experiences.”

They create a serious music environment on both sides of the microphone.

Jen Rink: “We provide a room where music matters, a listening room for artists where they’re not just background noise.”

One of those rooms is 14 North in Dania Beach. That’s where we got the skinny on what makes Sofar really unique.

Jen Rink: “Our guests receive an email reveal 36 hours before the event, letting them know where they’re headed and all the informationthat they’ll need to let them enjoy their evening, and they don’t know who’s performing ’til they walk through the door.”

You get plenty of bang for your buck.

Jen Rink: “It’s a music discovery platform, and we have three artists perform each a 20-minute set at each session. They don’t match; you could see somebody who’s, you know, possibly a horn player and then a folk artist, then a jazz band.”

Your trust in Sofar is paid off when an artist like up-and-coming singer-songwriter Allegra Miles is part of the surprise.

Allegra’s in good company. Sofar played a role in the early career of Billie Eilish.

Other artists who went far after Sofar include Hozier and Andra Day.

They’re not kidding when they call their events intimate. The average size of the audience at each show is around 60 people.

Sofar wants you to leave the world behind and listen.

Jen Rink: “People are invited to put their phones away and really be in the moment.”

We’ll let you in on a secret. The next Sofar Sounds show is happening Oct. 17 at 14 North.

