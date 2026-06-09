With [FIFA World Cup] fever taking over South Florida, fans are looking for the best place to watch all the action. Like many of you, I expected Shireen to invite everyone over to her place, instead, we’re gonna steer you somewhere you can’t lose it all! It’s a Wynwood spot, that’s scoring with soccer-themed cocktails, and collectible keepsakes.

When you’re screaming ‘goooooaaaaall’ for your favorite World Cup team, Grails wants to make sure you’re celebrating with the perfect sip in your hand.

Lea Stevenson: “We had brought in limited editions soccer cleats.”

The Wynwood hot spot is kicking its game day beverage up a notch.

Lea Stevenson: “Our customers when they come in if they wanna have a cocktail inside of the shoe they get to select their country, so whenever you purchase a Seiger cleat you get three cocktails.”

Sure it’s a $100, but you can pick any liquor on the menu (I’d pick the most expensive one but that’s just me.)

And you get to keep the cleat.

Customer: “It’s almost gone, so it was amazing.”

Now if cocktails ain’t your vibe for soccer watching.

Lea Stevenson: “We have beer glasses that are the exact little replicas of the World Cup trophy.”

Those come with a cheaper price tag.

Lea Stevenson: “$20 for a beer and a literal World Cup trophy glass that’s limited edition.”

Now the drinks are not the only draw.

Lea Stevenson: “We’re going to be streaming the World Cup matches on over 70-plus TVs that we have in house. We have a enormous projector with VIP lounge seating as well that’s available. When you see an entire room of 300 people jump out of their chairs screaming at the TVs, it really is electric.”

So if you can’t make it to the stadium.

Lea Stevenson: “Your next best option is to come here for the ultimate game time experience.”

Reservations are the best way to get a seat at Grails.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Grails Miami Restaurant & Sports Bar

2800 N Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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