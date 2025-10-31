South Beach Wine and Food Festival is turning 25! Which means it’s now old enough to rent a car! We’re still a few months out, but we can’t take the anticipation. So, Deco’s giving you a sneak peek to hold you over until then.

South Beach Wine and Food Festival is hitting a major milestone.

Bobby Flay: “It’s the 25th year next year. It’s a big one.”

A big one indeed! And it’s a celebration the festival doesn’t take lightly.

Andrea Moreno: “What that means to us is we are continuing to help develop the future leaders of the hospitality industry.”

For a quarter of a century, the hot ticket event has been serving up good food and good deeds.

Andrea Moreno: “Many people aren’t aware but the South Beach Wine and Food Festival benefits the Chaplin School of Hospitality Management at FIU.”

The school isn’t the only local establishment benefitting.

Andrea Moreno: “Yes, we have those world renowned chefs that we bring in and Food Network talent that helps us host our events but the backbone of this festival is local Miami restaurants.”

And for the first time ever, a local chef is next year’s tribute dinner honoree.

Andrea Moreno: “This year, we are so excited to be honoring Michelle Bernstein. She’s been a part of the festival since its inception.”

Deco caught up with Michelle at her restaurant, Sra. Martinez, and got a glimpse of the food that earned her the nod.

Michelle Bernstein: “I mean who would have thought, you know, I came to work in a kitchen, I did it because I was a little bit shy and I loved food. And now I get to go to these events that have over 500 people in them”

She’s also bringing some heat to the event.

Michelle Bernstein: “I have asked Bobby Flay, who is a dear friend, to emcee the event and he actually said ‘Yes.'”

Since she’s the honoree, Michelle won’t be cooking at the event. Instead, she’s sharing her favorite dishes and what she loves to serve in her own restaurant

Michelle Bernstein: “First of all, when you come here you got to go straight to the bar and have one of our cocktails. When you sit down for dinner, I suggest you start with the chicken liver moose with donuts.”

But you can’t leave without trying the oxtail.

Michelle Bernstein: “I do this combination of, like, the island flavor of oxtail stew with the Latin flavor of rabo encendido and put it into a paella.”

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival goes down in February. Ticket sales for the event begin Monday, Nov. 3.

