Snoop Dogg is just dominating. As a musician, business man, TV host, he’s everywhere … and he’s got the whole acting thing down as well.

His latest project is Amazon Prime’s “The Underdoggs.” Snoop plays an egotistic ex-pro footballer, totally opposite of who he really is deep down.

Snoop Dogg: “He’s a winner, sore loser. He’s a [expletive expletive].”

Snoop Dogg (as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings): “I am football legend Two Js Jennings. You’re new head coach. Let me get a picture with y’all to put it for Twitter.”

Snoop Dogg doesn’t roll like his character in Prime’s “The Underdoggs.”

Snoop Dogg: “We don’t really mix and match like that. The only thing we similar at is probably, uh, we look alike.”

Kandi Burruss (as Judge Tara): “I’m recommending community service with the Long Beach Recreations Department.”

Snoop Dogg (as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings): “I thought I was getting, like, some Martha Stewart kinda treatment.”

The flick is about a washed-up athlete who’s forced to coach a pee-wee football team.

Snoop Dogg (as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings): “Good job, Max. I knew you were gonna come back, baby.”

And the rapper has real-life experience working with the young’un through Snoop Youth Football League.

Snoop Dogg: “We’ve sent a lot of kids to high school to graduate. A lot of kids to Division 1 colleges. We’re not leaving no kid behind. So we’ve got the kids that are athletic, and then we got the special needs. Just a culmination of who I am, as far as I love to give back, and I love to be a part of these kids’ lives, ’cause I’m the biggest kid in the room.”

Comedian Mike Epps plays his sidekick, Kareem.

Mike Epps: “Ah, man, Snoop is a pleasure to work with. No pressure.”

Mike Epps (as Kareem): “Stop acting like you got an album coming out.”

Mike Epps: “Sometimes working with kids, especially kids who talk like that, you gotta have a little edge. If not, they’ll run you over. So I think Kareem came in handy when it came to that.”

You might recognize this OG mentor in the movie, George Lopez.

George Lopez: “There’s a flashback where I’m the same size, and in the future, I’m the same size. I just got grayer. I think his love of football is as parallel to his love for music.”

George Lopez (as Coach Feis): “He looks like a black Princess Leia.”

Snoop Dogg (as Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings): “Underdoggs on three, Underdoggs on me, one, two, three.”

“The Underdoggs” starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

