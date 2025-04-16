(WSVN) - Lace up those kicks and get ready to sprint to theaters, because “Sneaks” is hitting the big screen this weekend. The animated movie is a fresh fit for funny guy Martin Lawrence. Deco sat down with Martin and co-star Rico Rodriguez to give us the sole-searching story.

There’s nothing like the crips look of new kicks.

In the animated adventure, “Sneaks”, a pair of high-end shoes gets stolen and separated, and Martin Lawrence’s character, JB, helps to reunite the brother and sister sneakers. For the comedian, this flick is an easy yes.

Martin Lawrence: “Because I’m in love with sneakers. I’m a sneaker head, and then the cast that they put together for this movie, you know, it’s unmatched. So I had to be involved in this.”

Of course, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” was the last time we saw the actor in the 305. When are you coming back to SoFlo, Martin?

Martin Lawrence: “I’m sure they’re working on a ‘Bad Boys 5,’ that would be the smart thing to do. I’m working on a TV program. We’re working on a ‘Blue Streak Two.'”

Another star toe-tapping into the sneakerhead world is “Modern Family’s” Rico Rodriguez as Ice.

Rico Rodriguez: “You know Ice, he’s got ice in his veins. He’s cold like that, it’s fun. To get into character, when I came in to record, I had me on a nice pair of sneakers because, of course, you’re not going to film, I mean, record a movie called ‘Sneaks’ and wear something that doesn’t have heat.”

This young actor is spilling his number.

Rico Rodriguez: “I’m gonna go with 100. I mean, that’s a lot, that’s a lot of sneakers. I tailor-made my closet when we remodeled it to have the sneakers as the forefront, the main event. I’m always ready to buy more. That’s the bad part of collecting and being a sneaker head. I’m always ready for more.”

And keeping his collection fresh is no joke.

Rico Rodriguez: “We were at the airport and I was wearing a nice pair of shoes, and something had spilt on them like a drink. And we went to wipe it, but it was like a black napkin and it started to smudge and I went ‘Oh my God. Just stop, wait.'”

“Sneaks” is hopping into theaters this Friday.

