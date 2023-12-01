Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood wants to “thrill ya with manila.” This weekend, they are smashing street food and purple yams together for the first Filipino Street Food & Ube Festival.

With over 50 food vendors enticing your taste buds, we think “ube” happy.

Gaston Becherano (CEO of Smorgasburg Miami): “I love Filipino food. I particularly love the different street skewer foods like the different organ meats.”

Organ meats?

Gaston Becherano: “Like hearts, and the [intestines] and the chicken meatballs and the eggs. Love that stuff.”

Smorgasburg Miami is all about adventurous eating. And this outdoor-food market will be hosting the very first Filipino Street Food & Ube Festival this weekend.

Gaston Becherano: “I think there’s a lot of people in Miami who have some connection to the Philippines. There’s not that much exposure of that type of food and cuisine in Miami itself. So, I thought it was a good idea to bring them to do the festival here.”

In addition to the 50 yummy local vendors already in Wynwood, there will be 10 Filipino foodie pop-ups coming from different parts of the US.

New York City’s “So Sarap” will be pulling up.

Ariane Demesa (So Sarap owner): “Our street food, our concept is mostly like appetizers, like light bites that you can only see on the streets. We have meat on the stick.

Virgilio Navarro (So Sarap owner): “And definitely on the side of the frying section, we have fish balls.”

The two-day festival will also make it rain purple by adding ube in the mix.

Ariane Demesa: “Ube is pretty much a southeast purple yam. It can either be a dessert or a savory item.”

Taking the savory route is 305’s “masa craft.”

Nayra Serrano (Owner of Masa Craft): “We’re excited to be a part of the Filipino fest this year. This is our first ube festival. Right now, we’re doing the ube longanisa frita smash.”

This smash burger is also Cuban inspired.

Nayra Serrano: “Double smash patty that has a longanisa frita with smashed onions, American cheese, papitas, we do a banana garlic mayo sauce on an ube bun.”

Gabriella Monge: “It was so delicious. I feel like I’ve never tried a burger that has that sweetness and that saltiness taste to it. But on top of that the crunchiness was that cherry on top.”

The free event is Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can expect non-food vendors, too and some live music.

For more information, visit the Smorgasburg Miami website.

