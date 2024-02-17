This year is fierce like Deco, because it’s the Year of the Dragon. To celebrate, Smorgasburg Miami is throwing a big shindig for the Lunar New Year. Alex Miranda is on the scene.

We all just celebrated New Year’s Jan. 1st, but the Asian community also celebrated their Chinese Lunar New Year last Saturday.

Eleanor Hoh: “It does have to do with the moon rather than the sun, and that is why we decided to call it the Chinese Lunar New Year.”

And that’s not stopping Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood from keeping the celebration going.

Gaston Becherano: “Smorgasburg is hosting our Lunar New Year this weekend, and it’s gonna be the biggest celebration of Asian culture, including food and a variety of different programming activities for the whole family.”

They’re ringing in the Year of the Wooden Dragon.

Gaston Becherano: “Dragon is considered the most popular of all the 12 zodiac signs, and it represents good luck, health, wealth and all that.”

There’ll be plenty to do — from calligraphy classes to live music, horoscope readers — plus eat and drink your way through 20 Asian vendors.

Eleanor Hoh: “The most important thing is to make sure you have lots of dumplings, because that represents silver ingots, and then noodles, because that represents long life.”

And just so you know, when it comes to this festival, sharing is caring.

Gaston Becherano: “It does get quite busy, so you have to end up sharing a picnic table sometimes with people that you don’t know, which I think is beautiful.”

Eleanor Hoh: “You order multiple dishes, and you all can share, so that you can try lots of different dishes.”

Hmm, now that makes sense.

You won’t want to miss the lion dance, because…

Eleanor Hoh: “That actually is supposed to scare away the evil spirits, and it also brings in the good luck.”

So, if you want to get lucky, this asian street food market is for you, but you gotta…

Eleanor Hoh: “Wear purple, red, yellow, and always, always gold, because that signifies wealth and, again, prosperity.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Chinese Lunar New Year in Collaboration with Wok Star Eleanor Hoh

Feb. 16-18

Smorgasburg Miami

2600 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

smorgasburgmiami.com

