Lynn, Shireen. 2025 is the year of the snake and one spot in Wynwood is celebrating with a very special festival.

New Year, big celebration!

Smorgasburg Miami is getting ready to ring in the year of the snake in Wynwood.

Gaston Becherano: “Lunar New Year is the biggest celebration in Asian culture and it signifies the end of winter and the arrival of spring.”

This Lunar New Year is all about love, happiness, wealth, and wisdom, and here in SoFlo…

A major holiday means a major party! Festival style!

Gaston Becherano: “When you walk into Smorgasburg, you have the option of purchasing food from over 40 vendors. We have 15 Asian vendors that you can find at Smorgasburg during the celebrations, all from different countries around Asia.”

Bring your appetite because…

Gaston Becherano: “We’re gonna have everything from Vietnamese street food to boba to bao buns to Korean fried chicken to ramen to sushi. We have over 100 different Asian dishes, so there’s really a lot to choose from.”

OK, options! We love to see it!

Gaston Becherano: “People in Miami know that this is a good place to experience different types of Asian cuisines all in one place.”

Food is a must at any good block party. But this place is spicing things up with tons of entertainment.

Gaston Becherano: “We have a jam-packed schedule of activities. We have the popular lion dance that’s gonna happen in the middle of the day on Saturday and Sunday. But then you could also find calligraphy classes, karaoke sessions, and a couple of fun surprises.”

With so much to do, it’s no wonder this is a two-day event!

Gaston Becherano: “We actually see a lot of people that come both days. This event is the most popular and the busiest. So the energy that we see at Smorgasburg, from the culinary side but also from the activities, from the people side, it’s sort of like a big celebration.”

Smorgasburg’s Lunar New Year festival is going down this Saturday and Sunday. The event is free to enter.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami’s 3rd Annual Chinese New Year Celebration

2600 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127.

https://www.smorgasburgmiami.com/events/smorgasburg-miamis-3rd-annual-chinese-new-year-celebration



