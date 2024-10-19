Never trust a friendly smile, especially if you star in the new horror film “Smile 2.”

Naomi Scott (as Skye Riley): “Something really crazy is happening to me. I keep seeing his face everywhere.”

Peter Jacobson (as Morris): “You witnessed a death. Now it’s latched on to you.”

Scared yet?

Naomi Scott stars as a global pop star named Skye Riley, and every time someone smiles at her, they die!

We don’t know why, but we thought Naomi would have the answer when we talked to her in Miami on Friday.

Unfortunately, she didn’t want to hand out any spoilers, but she did tell us how she predicts a concert in the 305 would go if she really were a pop star named Skye.

Naomi Scott (as Skye Riley): “I have friends that perform here a lot, and they tell me that the fans here are amazing, so I feel like she’ll have a very supportive vocal fan base, because I feel like people here are very enthusiastic in the best way.”

Well, that’s something to smile at — well, maybe not if you don’t want to die.

“Smile 2” is now playing in theaters.

