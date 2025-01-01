Bet a few of you will be suffering from a hangover tomorrow. And we’re not just talking about Shireen.

One Wynwood spot has a sweet solution. Miami Mojito Company said the best doctor tomorrow morning will be Mother Nature herself, in a cup.

Many of us have been there.

Alex Miranda: “What’s your favorite drink to make?”

Jose Rivera: “My personal favorite is the ‘Spicy Mezcal Tamarindo Margarita.'”

Alex Miranda: “I’m sorry! I gotta go! I gotta go!”

Hungover the next morning.

Guest: “We’ve had a few days lying in bed trying not to bake from the sun.”

Alex Miranda: “I’m hungover today too from last night.”

But this New Year’s Day and any after that.

Alex Miranda: “What I try to do is just drink a lot of water.”

Guest: “We need healthy, fresh, cold.”

Miami Mojito Company in Wynwood said they’ve got a really refreshing remedy.

Jose Rivera: “Water is definitely a great option, but we have the ‘Crazy Berry Lemonade.’ It’s filled with antioxidants from the blackberry, raspberry and strawberries, along with guava straight from the sugarcane. It’s really going to charge you up.”

Alex Miranda: “When you’re not hungover then you can actually tackle the New Year’s resolutions at least for January, right?”

Jose Rivera: “Haha absolutely.”

It’s a really good lemonade, y’all.

Alex Miranda: “I just got a full strawberry through that straw. That’s great. It is super fruity. Very refreshing. Very light, when you just need something to bring you back to life.”

Jose Rivera: “If you do want to add a little bit of alcohol to it, what’s the expression?”

Alex Miranda: “Who say a cocktail has to get in the way of curing a hangover, right? It could enhance it!”

Guest: “Yeah, a bit of hair of the dog!”

Alex Miranda: “Are you the type who keeps drinking?”

Guest: “Absolutely not! I need to cleanse my body, body and soul.”

And food! This is pitoval. We can’t forget that.

Alex Miranda: “I also need to munch on something, right?”

Jose Rivera: “We have chicharon. We also add our homemade pico de Gallo that we make in-house. It’s all fresh ingredients and at the end we kick it off with a little bit of… [grabs a lime].”

Alex Miranda: “Do it!”

Jose Rivera: “[Squeezes lime] There you go right there.”

Alex Miranda: “Looks like you’re sober now. Finally. You’ve been drunk this whole interview, right?”

Jose Rivera: “The whole time actually.”

Cheers to no or at least better hangovers in 2025.

Jose Rivera: “We have happy hour Monday through Friday, three to six.”

Alex Miranda: “I’ll see ya!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Mojito Company

169 NW 23rd St #101

Miami, FL 33127

miamimojitocompany.com

