He’s on a roll! Alex Miranda’s lacing up his roller skates and checking out a groovy new spot in Wynwood. Lay it on us, Alex!

Lynn and Shireen, I didn’t think I was a great roller skater, but hey, I’m keeping up even in the drizzle here at Wynwood Skate with my friend Lee. Lee can skate backward. Lee, are you having a great time?

Lee: “I am having a great time. Thank you.”

Alex Miranda: “How long do you think it’ll take for me to figure out how to do that?”

Lee: “Oh, no time at all. You’re already doing great!”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, no, no, we’ll see you, we’ll see you.”

Don’t forget your child or inner child.

Michael Davidson: An hour where you could just go outside to be with your kids, be with your family. Take advantage of beautiful Miami weather. I think it’s a great concept.”

And a pair of socks at the new Wynwood skate.

Forget 2024, ugh, we’re so done with that. It’s the 1970s in Wynwood at “Wynwood Skate”

Michael Davidson: “Open to the air. The first of its kind in Wynwood.”

Now open at Wynwood Marketplace Thursdays through Sundays, this outdoor roller rink is giving 70’s disco fantasy.

Michael Davidson: You have all the disco balls. We’re going to have theme nights. Of course, there’s going to be a very strong disco theme to it.”

Alex Miranda: “Show me your best move. Go ahead. Do it.”

Michael Davidson: You got to be tough, it’s my first time.”

Alex Miranda: With grace, with elegance.”

A $25 ticket includes your skate rental…

Michael Davidson: “I like the retro look. Obviously, they’re brand new.”

And full hour of skating.

Michael Davidson: “We do go up a little bit to $30 in peak times.”

Not great on a skate?

Sofia Chacin: “You’re all like trying to get used to it, but once you’re in the groove, then it gets easier.”

Learn on 6,000 whole square feet.

Alex Miranda: “All right, Sofia, are you a competitive player?”

Sofia Chacin: “I am a very competitive player.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, are you? When we complete this race, who do you think is gonna be the winner on the other end?”

Sofia Chacin: “I think I am.”

Alex Miranda: “Or not. 3, 2, 1, go.”

(Skating between Alex and Sofia begins)

Alex Miranda: “Sofia, what was that? What did you feel like was your strength?”

Sofia Chacin: “I, at least, came dressed to impress my outfit.”

Alex Miranda: “You really did!”

Sofia Chacin: “Yeah, my outfit really killed it, but my ability to roller skate could have been a little bit better.”

Alex Miranda: “I think you did a great job.”

Sofia Chacin: “Thank you. I appreciate it.”

Alex Miranda: “You led on style, a little less on substance.”

And don’t forget.

Alex Miranda: “OK, so… three, two, all right. So, so.”

(Alex falls to the ground.)

Safety first.

Michael Davidson: “We have a skate guard on staff in case, God forbid, there’s any accidents. But it’s a very safe process. We’re very prepared for it.”

(Alex pretends to fall)

Michael Davidson: “Whoa.”

Alex Miranda: “I’d say wear sunglasses, because it is like, you know, sunny outside. We are outdoors, but also probably shorts. I think it’s a lot easier when you don’t have pants on.”

Sofia Chacin: “Yes, definitely, and bring socks, high socks.”

And today an umbrella, clearly. But once you’re done on the skating rink, you can actually play pickleball here at Sip and Pickle. You know the “sip” part is the one that I was especially interested in.

Wynwood Skate opens to the public tomorrow, and you can buy your tickets right at the front door.

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Skate

2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127, USA



