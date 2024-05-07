When you live in a beautiful diverse area like South Florida, you are surrounded by incredible art and the Faena Art organization wants you to further immerse yourself into it. Prepare to be swept away by a whirlwind of creativity as the nonprofit gears up for its annual art gala.

A night of artistic expression is upon us.

The international nonprofit organization Faena Art is back with its annual fundraising gala.

Nicole Comotti: “This is our fourth annual gala and we are very excited about it, very proud of it, because it’s our big annual event where we gather funds to be able to support making art accessible to all.”

For one special night, guests can immerse themselves in all that is art.

Nicole Comotti: “It’s a journey of the senses, it’s a discovery of the senses. It’s lights, colors, art, music, performance, dance, move, food.”

Faena is also bringing along a new theme this year.

Nicole Comotti: “The gala this year has a theme which is The Garden of Earthly Delights and we put together an array of artists who are going to be showcasing artworks with their reinterpretation of what it means for them The Garden of Earthly Delight.

But don’t think this is going to be like any gala you have ever been to.

Nicole Comotti: “We do not do a traditional gala. It really is a different way to approach the arts and their different disciplines and really fundraise to be able to support the community locally.”

Make sure you have your roller skates handy because you are going to need them.

Nicole Comotti: “The art that we portray is really immersive. For example, the roller rink experience, that is going to place during the gala, is roller skating on top of an artwork.”

The organization is asking guests to stick to a “funktastique” dress code and you really should.

Nicole Comotti: “The winner with the best outfit is going to get as a prize, two nights at the Faena Hotel Miami Beach Penthouse”

If the roller skating caught your eye, there’s more where that came from. Two days after the gala, the roller rink in the Faena Forum will be open to the public, for free, with music curated by musical duo Paperwater

Daygee Kwia: “Faena Art reached out to us because we have a mutual drive to nurture the art and music scene in Miami.”

And these guys are nurturing all the right vibes.

Eddy Samy: “You’re going to be getting disco vibes, a lot of dance vibes, a lot of afrobeat. We are going to take you all over the world.”

For more information on the gala, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Faena Art Gala 2024

May 10

7 p.m.

Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida, EE. UU.

