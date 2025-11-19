If you love holiday magic but not the cold — we have just the place! InterContinental Miami is turning into a sunny, sparkly holiday playground, and it’s pretty hard not to get swept up in it. So grab your cocoa, your sunglasses and check out what they’re rolling out this season.

Miami doesn’t do snow — but the InterContinental? They’re making the holidays happen — tropical style.

And if you’re wondering where to “sleigh” this season, the poolside cabanas are getting a festive makeover.

Luisa Martinez: “It’s sun, it’s fun, it’s Santa. Our Christmas cabana includes beautiful ocean views, it’s poolside so you can enjoy beautiful pictures, while getting a tan.”

From now through New Year’s Eve, the hotel turns into a sunny “winter” escape — think lights, palm trees and a whole lotta cheer.

Luisa Martinez: “The cabana is fully decorated in Christmas decor, as well as welcome you with some coconuts. It also includes a bottle of Laurent Perrier champagne, which is the key ingredient to some delicious festive cocktails, including our poinsettia drinks.”

There’s also a full-on holiday suite. A tree, Christmas movies, the whole deal for up to four guests.

Luisa Martinez: “You are in our Christmas suite, the InterContinental suite has been transformed into a winter wonderland! We’ve got over six Christmas trees, stockings, hot cocoa bar, we’ve got nutcrackers, Olaf welcomes you as soon as you walk through that door, beautiful pillows and ribbons and bows, all decorating this Christmas suite. We’ve also got a table setting for you to share dinner with your family. Along with the suite, you have access to our Club InterContinental Lounge, which offers daily breakfast, as well as evening happy hour.”

It’s basically a mini North Pole — just with better weather.

So if you want to celebrate the season without wearing four layers, the InterContinental has you covered.

Luisa Martinez: “This suite is for everyone. For families, for friends, for anybody who wants to enjoy a truly tropical Christmas.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

InterContinental Miami Winter Wonderland

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

Website

