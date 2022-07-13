There’s two things in life I need: good food and great drinks. Thankfully, Coral Gables has got you covered with their summer program called “Sip and Savor.” There you can enjoy the city’s go-to food spots without breaking the bank.

Sip back and relax at Coral Gables’ Sip and Savor event.

Aura Reinhardt: “We can invite guests to sample the best cocktail that the mixologist is making or the most interesting appetizer the restaurant is offering.”

With over 20 participating restaurants, you don’t have to choose just one to check out.

Aura Reinhardt: “They run the gamut, from Italian like Luca, to Calista Greek restaurant.”

Or snag some authentic Mexican food at Talavera Cocina Mexicana.

Lalo Durazo: “Talavera Cocina Mexicana has been in Coral Gables for 12 years, bringing the best Mexican experience possible.”

To kick off Sip and Savor, they’re offering three of their signature margaritas for just $7.

Lalo Durazo: “The first one is a grilled jalapeño and pineapple margarita, the second we have is with tamarind, and the last one is called Mexican Paradise, and it has passion fruit with cucumbers.”

Top off your marg with crispy taquitos, a fresh tuna tostada, or try something really unique.

Lalo Durazo: “We have grasshoppers that are crispy fried, and we serve them in a cacala, which is a tortilla that’s been toasted on wood fire.”

Ailys Toledo: “I work down the street so this was an awesome place to go after work for a quick bite.”

Take a walk down the street and hit up Tur Kitchen for some Mediterranean bites. During Sip and Savor, some of Tur Kitchen’s appetizers cost just $12.

Lucaa Delago: “One of our signature dishes is called pide, and it’s Turkish field bread and a couple of crudos; one is a plant-based crudos.”

Crudos is like sashimi but with a Mediterranean twist.

And to wash it all down…

Lalo Durazo: “Something else we’re going to feature at Sip and Savor are our craft cocktails. One of my favorite is called Ring The Bell, it’s made with yellow bell syrup. The second drink is called Riviera Maya, that one has rhubarb syrup as well and is based in tequila.”

Nicolas Cabrera: “Getting to try these dishes that they made particularly for Sip and Savor is a really unique and enjoyable experience.

