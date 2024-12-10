Do you ever want to float like a jellyfish, while listening to soothing sounds and pretending you’re at a meditation retreat without actually leaving Miami? Well, grab some headphones, and let’s dive into a floating sound bath!

It’ll have you zen-ing out faster than you can namaste. Oh, and the experience is led by Kanekshun.

Imagine this: You’re floating in a pool, the sun is setting, and the gentle sounds of water ripple all around you. And the best part is, you don’t have to imagine it!

Sabrina Badeaux: “The floating meditation is a multi-sensory experience, where guests will find themselves floating on mats, paired with our noise-canceling headphones.”

Whether you’re a seasoned meditator or someone who just googled “How to relax,” five minutes ago. This floating sound bath is for everyone.

Sabrina Badeaux:: “It’s ideal for first time practices of breath work, meditation, and sound because the pairing of the tranquility of the water, along with the distraction-free headphones, really allows you to tune out and drop in.”

It’s a multi-sensory event and is all about healing, exploring, and finding your inner peace, or at least a really good nap!

Isabele Oleck: “I feel super relaxed after that, that was actually the most relaxed I’ve felt in a really long time.”

Oooh yeah, sign me up please!

Sabrina Badeaux:: “It is a live-to-headphone meditation, breathwork, and sound bath. We use all three together, for this really dynamic 60-minute experience.”

And you’re not just getting your zen on, you’re doing it under the setting sun at the historic pool of the Miami Beach edition.

Sabrina Badeaux:: “You’ll get your experience kit, which includes a custom essential oil, you adjust your headphone set it to the volume you prefer. And then you get an eye mask, so you can totally zen out. Then the team is in the pool making sure that you stay floating. Not knocking into other guests so you can really join and dive deep.”

The team behind the serene experience is all about creating an atmosphere, where you can float away all of your worries!

Sabrina Badeaux:: “It makes for a really fun night out with your girls or a date night. It’s something you can talk about and share with your friends after cause it’s so unique.”

Kanekshun’s next floating sound bath is Dec. 16.

For more information, click here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Kanekshun

7120 Biscayne Blvd Rear Cottage

Miami, FL 33138

kanekshun.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.